Albert Pujols Passes Sammy Sosa for Most MLB Home Runs by Foreign-Born Player

Albert Pujols passed Sammy Sosa as Major League Baseball's all-time home run leader among foreign-born players when he cracked his 610th career jack in the seventh inning of Tuesday night's game against the Texas Rangers.

The blast to center field allowed the Angels to blow things wide open and establish a 10-1 lead. Pujols also opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when he doubled to right-center field and scored Mike Trout.

He now has three multi-hit games this month.

As that figure indicates, the 37-year-old Dominican Republic native has been in quite a slump. Entering Tuesday's record-setting night, Pujols was slashing .211/.253/.324 with a .577 OPS in August.

All told, he's batting an even .200 in the second half of the season.

However, the Angels will hope the three-time MVP is able to turn a corner quickly as the calendar flips over to September.

Although 2017 has largely been a struggle for Pujols with a few historic nights sprinkled in, his power-packed pedigree can't be ignored.

And with L.A. in hot pursuit of the American League's second wild-card spot, a couple of clutch swings late in the season could help overshadow what has otherwise been a trying year.