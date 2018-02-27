Ezekiel Ansah Receives Franchise Tag from Lions

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday they designated defensive end Ezekiel Ansah as their franchise player.

CBS Sports' Joel Corry estimated in December the franchise tag for a defensive end could be worth a little more than $17.4 million guaranteed. According to Over the Cap, the Lions are projected to have about $44.7 million in salary-cap space—not accounting for Ansah's franchise tender.     

The Lions selected Ansah fifth overall in the 2013 draft, and he immediately lived up to expectations. 

The Brigham Young product tallied 15.5 sacks combined during his first two seasons, and he experienced a breakout in 2015, when he piled up 14.5 sacks and four forced fumbles en route to a Pro Bowl selection. 

According to Pro Football Reference, Ansah was one of 10 players—along with the likes of J.J. Watt, Von Miller, Justin Houston and Chandler Jones—who recorded at least 30 sacks between 2013-15. 

However, Ansah's production tumbled in 2016 after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2. 

Although he managed to appear in 13 games, Ansah revealed late in the season that his ankle gave him trouble all year long. He finished with a career-low two sacks. 

Ansah seemingly rebounded in 2017 and registered 12.0 sacks, but nine of those came in three games. In fact, Ansah only had six takedowns through Week 15 but picked up three against the Cincinnati Bengals and another three in the Lions' season finale against the Green Bay Packers to pad his season-long numbers. 

Those inconsistencies evidently didn't scare off the Lions. 

Looking ahead to a fresh campaign, Ansah should set his sights on staying healthy—he hasn't appeared in 16 games since 2015en route to steadier results off the edge. 

