    Barcelona Confirm Twitter Account Hacked After Fake Angel Di Maria Tweet

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 05: A club crest is seen prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on April 5, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
    David Ramos/Getty Images

    FC Barcelona confirmed its Twitter accounts were hacked early Wednesday morning after a message appeared welcoming Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria to the club.

    Goal UK captured a screenshot of the tweet before it was deleted:

    According to Goal.com, hacking group OurMine claimed responsibility for the cyberattack.

    The social media mishap came hours after Barcelona confirmed it was suing former striker Neymar in an attempt to recoup the €8.5 million ($10 million) bonus the club paid him before he transferred to PSG.

    "The club demands the player return the already paid sum as he has not completed his contract," Barcelona said in a statement, per the BBC.

    Barcelona also requested "Paris St-Germain take on responsibility for the payment of these fees if the player cannot do so himself."

    Following PSG's 6-2 win over Toulouse on Sunday, Neymar took aim at Barcelona's board for the way it handled his exit from Camp Nou.

    "I don't have anything to say to the Barcelona board," he said, per ESPN FC. "For me. ... Well, actually I have something to say: That I am disappointed with them.

    "I spent four years there and was very happy. I began happy, spent four years happy and left happy. But not with them. For me, they shouldn't be in charge of Barca. Barca deserve much better, and everyone knows this."

