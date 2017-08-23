2017 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Strategy and Cheatsheet for Opening Rounds

2017 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Strategy and Cheatsheet for Opening RoundsAugust 23, 2017
Once EA Sports releases its yearly Madden edition, it's a signal to put your money or pride on a fantasy football team.
After a few mock drafts and advice from your buddy who nearly took the gold trophy last year, it may still be unclear how best to handle the opening rounds. Don't worry, here's a strategy with a cheatsheet to follow before it's draft time.
Maybe it's been a while since you've entered the fantasy football realm. For starters, here's an update on the times: It's a quarterback-driven league in reality, but that's not the case in make-believe land. Double-clicking on the best quarterback for a late pick in the first round won't cut it.
The listing below illustrates a four-round mock draft with 10 teams based on standard Yahoo scoring. Then, take a look at some general strategies and considerations for your upcoming draft.
Round 1
Team 1: RB, David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
Team 2: RB, Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Team 3: RB, LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills
Team 4: WR, Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
Team 5: WR, Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
Team 6: WR, Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants
Team 7: RB, Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons
Team 8: RB, Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers
Team 9: WR, Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Team 10: WR, Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers
Round 2
Team 1: WR, A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals
Team 2: RB, DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans
Team 3: RB, Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins
Team 4: QB, Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Team 5: WR, Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
Team 6: RB, Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Team 7: RB, Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears
Team 8: QB, Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Team 9: RB, Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars
Team 10: WR, Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys
Round 3
Team 1: RB, Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders
Team 2: WR, Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders
Team 3: WR, Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots
Team 4: TE, Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
Team 5: RB, Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Team 6: WR, T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
Team 7: WR, Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
Team 8: WR, DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
Team 9: WR, Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks
Team 10: RB, Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
Round 4
Team 1: RB, Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland Browns
Team 2: WR, Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos
Team 3: WR, Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles
Team 4: RB, Lamar Miller, Houston Texans
Team 5: RB, Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
Team 6: QB, Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Team 7: WR, Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
Team 8: TE, Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers
Team 9: WR, Terrelle Pryor, Washington Redskins
Team 10: RB, Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers
Embrace Second-Tier Dual-Threat Running Backs
You log into the draft room to notice the league commissioner and their good buddy have the first and second overall picks, which means running backs David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell would come off the board before it's your time on the clock. Don't fret, there's high value in dual-threat running backs behind those slam-dunk choices.
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy ranks slightly below Johnson and Bell due to the subpar threats around him. He'll see plenty of eight-man fronts. If you choose to pass on him, look no further than Devonta Freeman and Melvin Gordon. Both tailbacks will complement highly productive passing attacks.
With Freeman, there's some uncertainty with new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian taking over for Kyle Shanahan. How will he utilize the two running backs? Regardless, the 25-year-old tailback just signed a five-year, $41.25 million extension. Make no mistake about the pecking order in the Atlanta Falcons backfield, No. 24 will handle most of the touches in an explosive offense.
In 13 games, Gordon racked up 1,416 yards from scrimmage during the previous season. He's clearly the most talented combination tailback on the roster. Through the offseason, there's a hyper focus on quarterback Philip Rivers' passing options. The third-year running back will benefit as a solid pass-catcher and ball-carrier with opposing defenses on their heels to defend the aerial attack.
Productive Tight Ends on the Rise
In the third and fourth rounds, label the top tight ends as above average wide receivers. After wideouts Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr. and A.J. Green, there are questions about receivers sharing the targets with solid No. 2 options who may steal a significant amount of targets.
There's an increasing number of receiving tight ends who will rank within the top two in catches for their respective teams or pose as touchdown vultures within the offense.
Typically, Rob Gronkowski comes off the board as the only tight end within the first three rounds. Assuming these players stay healthy, you should consider Greg Olsen, Jordan Reed, Travis Kelce and Tyler Eifert with your early picks.
The Washington Redskins' top two receivers in yards from the previous season play for new squads. If Reed remains healthy throughout the year, his stock rises due to familiarity with quarterback Kirk Cousins. The 27-year-old tight end ranked No. 4 in pass targets and No. 3 in receiving yards on the team last year.
Depending on quarterback Alex Smith's arm to deliver touchdowns doesn't sound like a good strategy, but Travis Kelce's targets and receptions have increased after each season with the conservative signal-caller.
Furthermore, the Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with wideout Jeremy Maclin, which leaves the fifth-year tight end and Tyreek Hill as the primary options in the passing attack. Put your money on the 6'5", 255-pounder over the 5'10", 185-pound receiver leading the team in touchdown receptions.
Don't Overlook Marshawn Lynch
Off the field, Marshawn Lynch seems like an enigma. When it comes to fantasy draft placement, questions still linger about what he'll bring to the Oakland Raiders offense after a year away from football.
The Raiders have a three-man rotation in the backfield, which usually draws a red flag for fantasy purposes in the early rounds. However, Beast Mode should creep into your draft plans within the first few selections. Fantasy Football Calculator computes his draft value between Rounds 1 and 4.
Now, let's break down Lynch's prospective role within the offense. He's the bruising ball-carrier who will take on the featured role ahead of two smaller backs, who both stand at 5'8" and just over 200 pounds. Beast Mode will eclipse Latavius Murray's 2016 production behind an offensive line with three Pro Bowlers.
Murray logged 195 carries for 788 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Silver and Black during the previous season. He missed two games. Lynch should handle the same amount of carries, but his physical run style fits Oakland's mauling offensive line like a glove. He's going to flirt with 1,000 yards.
Additionally, you can expect Beast Mode to reach paydirt 14-16 times throughout the season. He's going to return as one of the top finishers inside the 10-yard line. Don't hesitate to select Lynch with your third or fourth pick if you missed on first- or second-tier dual-threat tailbacks in the opening round.