2017 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Strategy and Cheatsheet for Opening Rounds

Once EA Sports releases its yearly Madden edition, it's a signal to put your money or pride on a fantasy football team.

After a few mock drafts and advice from your buddy who nearly took the gold trophy last year, it may still be unclear how best to handle the opening rounds. Don't worry, here's a strategy with a cheatsheet to follow before it's draft time.

Maybe it's been a while since you've entered the fantasy football realm. For starters, here's an update on the times: It's a quarterback-driven league in reality, but that's not the case in make-believe land. Double-clicking on the best quarterback for a late pick in the first round won't cut it.

The listing below illustrates a four-round mock draft with 10 teams based on standard Yahoo scoring. Then, take a look at some general strategies and considerations for your upcoming draft.

Round 1

Team 1: RB, David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Team 2: RB, Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Team 3: RB, LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

Team 4: WR, Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Team 5: WR, Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Team 6: WR, Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants

Team 7: RB, Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

Team 8: RB, Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

Team 9: WR, Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team 10: WR, Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers

Round 2

Team 1: WR, A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

Team 2: RB, DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans

Team 3: RB, Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

Team 4: QB, Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Team 5: WR, Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Team 6: RB, Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Team 7: RB, Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

Team 8: QB, Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Team 9: RB, Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

Team 10: WR, Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys

Round 3

Team 1: RB, Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders

Team 2: WR, Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders

Team 3: WR, Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots

Team 4: TE, Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

Team 5: RB, Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Team 6: WR, T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

Team 7: WR, Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Team 8: WR, DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Team 9: WR, Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks

Team 10: RB, Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Round 4

Team 1: RB, Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland Browns

Team 2: WR, Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos

Team 3: WR, Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles

Team 4: RB, Lamar Miller, Houston Texans

Team 5: RB, Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Team 6: QB, Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Team 7: WR, Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Team 8: TE, Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers

Team 9: WR, Terrelle Pryor, Washington Redskins

Team 10: RB, Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers

Embrace Second-Tier Dual-Threat Running Backs

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

You log into the draft room to notice the league commissioner and their good buddy have the first and second overall picks, which means running backs David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell would come off the board before it's your time on the clock. Don't fret, there's high value in dual-threat running backs behind those slam-dunk choices.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy ranks slightly below Johnson and Bell due to the subpar threats around him. He'll see plenty of eight-man fronts. If you choose to pass on him, look no further than Devonta Freeman and Melvin Gordon. Both tailbacks will complement highly productive passing attacks.

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

With Freeman, there's some uncertainty with new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian taking over for Kyle Shanahan. How will he utilize the two running backs? Regardless, the 25-year-old tailback just signed a five-year, $41.25 million extension. Make no mistake about the pecking order in the Atlanta Falcons backfield, No. 24 will handle most of the touches in an explosive offense.

In 13 games, Gordon racked up 1,416 yards from scrimmage during the previous season. He's clearly the most talented combination tailback on the roster. Through the offseason, there's a hyper focus on quarterback Philip Rivers' passing options. The third-year running back will benefit as a solid pass-catcher and ball-carrier with opposing defenses on their heels to defend the aerial attack.

Productive Tight Ends on the Rise

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

In the third and fourth rounds, label the top tight ends as above average wide receivers. After wideouts Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr. and A.J. Green, there are questions about receivers sharing the targets with solid No. 2 options who may steal a significant amount of targets.

There's an increasing number of receiving tight ends who will rank within the top two in catches for their respective teams or pose as touchdown vultures within the offense.

Typically, Rob Gronkowski comes off the board as the only tight end within the first three rounds. Assuming these players stay healthy, you should consider Greg Olsen, Jordan Reed, Travis Kelce and Tyler Eifert with your early picks.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins' top two receivers in yards from the previous season play for new squads. If Reed remains healthy throughout the year, his stock rises due to familiarity with quarterback Kirk Cousins. The 27-year-old tight end ranked No. 4 in pass targets and No. 3 in receiving yards on the team last year.

Depending on quarterback Alex Smith's arm to deliver touchdowns doesn't sound like a good strategy, but Travis Kelce's targets and receptions have increased after each season with the conservative signal-caller.

Furthermore, the Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with wideout Jeremy Maclin, which leaves the fifth-year tight end and Tyreek Hill as the primary options in the passing attack. Put your money on the 6'5", 255-pounder over the 5'10", 185-pound receiver leading the team in touchdown receptions.

Don't Overlook Marshawn Lynch

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Off the field, Marshawn Lynch seems like an enigma. When it comes to fantasy draft placement, questions still linger about what he'll bring to the Oakland Raiders offense after a year away from football.

The Raiders have a three-man rotation in the backfield, which usually draws a red flag for fantasy purposes in the early rounds. However, Beast Mode should creep into your draft plans within the first few selections. Fantasy Football Calculator computes his draft value between Rounds 1 and 4.

Now, let's break down Lynch's prospective role within the offense. He's the bruising ball-carrier who will take on the featured role ahead of two smaller backs, who both stand at 5'8" and just over 200 pounds. Beast Mode will eclipse Latavius Murray's 2016 production behind an offensive line with three Pro Bowlers.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Murray logged 195 carries for 788 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Silver and Black during the previous season. He missed two games. Lynch should handle the same amount of carries, but his physical run style fits Oakland's mauling offensive line like a glove. He's going to flirt with 1,000 yards.

Additionally, you can expect Beast Mode to reach paydirt 14-16 times throughout the season. He's going to return as one of the top finishers inside the 10-yard line. Don't hesitate to select Lynch with your third or fourth pick if you missed on first- or second-tier dual-threat tailbacks in the opening round.