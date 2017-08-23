NFL Cuts 2017: Predictions for Likeliest Big-Name Releases Before Season

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

This is a stressful time for many NFL players. While the stars of the league are often just going through the motions and trying to stay fresh for September, other veterans are desperately fighting for jobs or even their careers.

With two weeks of the preseason in the books, many depth charts are beginning to come into focus, which means some veterans are running out of time to state their case.

As we head into the final two weeks of preseason football, here's a look around the league at a few former starters and well-known names who could be cut loose before Week 1.

Geno Smith, QB, New York Giants

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Former New York Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith is fighting for his career with the New York Giants this preseason, and it hasn't exactly gone as planned.

In Monday night's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, Smith was given an extended look in the second half. While he had some decent moments, a third-quarter interception four yards from paydirt was the play that stood out.

Smith is competing with veteran Josh Johnson, who spent the majority of the 2016 season on the Giants depth chart, and rookie Davis Webb.

Since the Giants invested a third-round selection in Webb, he is probably a lock to make the team, even if only as the third-string quarterback. So Smith likely has to beat out Johnson for the backup job in order to stick with the Giants.

Smith will likely get his next opportunity to play against his former team, the Jets, on Saturday.

Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Carlos Hyde has shown flashes of brilliance in his career with the San Francisco 49ers—just a season ago he ran for 193 yards against the Jets. However, he's battled injuries throughout his career, most recently with a season-ending knee injury last December.

Hyde is back on the field this preseason, but the results haven't been pretty, according to Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner:

Fortunately for Hyde there isn't a ton of competition on the 49ers roster. He's battling for the starting job with veteran Tim Hightower, who spent the 2016 season with the New Orleans Saints. Also behind Hyde on the depth chart is rookie Joe Williams, out of Utah.

The 49ers' second preseason game appeared to be an audition for Hyde, who had twice as many carries as anyone else on the roster. But with just 26 yards on eight attempts, he did little to win over any doubters.

Given the lack of talent on the roster, Hyde could still end up as the starter, but his preseason performance definitely puts his job security in question.

Stephone Anthony, LB, New Orleans Saints

The Saints snagged Stephone Anthony in the first round of 2015 NFL draft and immediately inserted him into a starting role. But by 2016, he had already lost his starting spot, and now he's in danger of losing his job altogether.

Earlier this week, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reported Anthony is on the roster bubble.

In an effort to overhaul their defense, the Saints picked up free-agent linebackers Manti Te'o and A.J. Klein and drafted Alex Anzalone out of Florida. And all three could end up as starters this season.

Anthony suffered a season-ending knee injury last year and has been limited due to injuries during training camp as well. If he's unable to get back on the field and produce before the end of the preseason, his time in New Orleans could come to a surprising and abrupt end.

Victor Cruz, WR, Chicago Bears

G-Jun Yam/Associated Press

The Bears' training camp battle at wide receiver is still wide open, and Cruz isn't on the verge of being cut just yet. But it also wasn't a great sign when he didn't see the field with the first-team offense during the second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cruz played with the backups and was still in the game late in the fourth quarter—a time typically reserved for rookies and those battling for the final roster spots.

It's also worth noting Cruz is seeing limited playing time even while Markus Wheaton remains sidelined with a broken finger. Once he returns, Cruz's role could be diminished even further.

Free-agent pickup Kendall Wright primarily worked with the first-team offense as the slot receiver, while Cruz took that role with the backups. If Wright continues to perform up to expectations, Cruz could be out of a job.