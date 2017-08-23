Little League World Series 2017: Wednesday Schedule, TV Info, Predictions

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Little League World Series was halted by rain Tuesday night, but the game between Mid-Atlantic representative Jackson, New Jersey, and New England representative Fairfield, Connecticut, will be made up Wednesday.

That game will be played at 11 a.m. ET at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and it will be televised by ESPN. Jackson and Fairfield both have losses on their records, and this meeting will be an elimination battle.

Fairfield is coming off a 14-6 victory over Walla Walla, Washington, Monday night. Fairfield fell behind early in that game before coming alive in the late innings with an overwhelming offensive attack.

Fairfield and Jackson met earlier in the tournament, and the Connecticut team came away with a 7-6 victory. Ethan Righter, Matthew Vivona and Tyler Bauer each had three hits for the winners in that game.

New Jersey will have to slow down's Fairfield's hot hitters if it wants to survive and advance.

In addition to that elimination game, the four undefeated teams remaining in the tournament will return to action.

Teams from Tokyo, Japan, and British Columbia, Canada, will meet on the international side, while Southwest representative Lufkin, Texas, will meet Greenville, North Carolina, which earned the Southeast spot in the Little League World Series.

The Japan-Canada matchup will be start at 3 p.m. ET, while the matchup between the Texas and North Carolina teams will get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be played at Lamade Stadium and will be televised by ESPN.

Japan has gotten brilliant pitching and defense in beating Australia 8-0 and South Korea by a 4-1 margin. Canada has had its bats going to this point in the tournament. Canada overwhelmed Emilia of Italy by a 12-2 score, and the British Columbia team beat Latin America 7-3.

Lufkin has played efficiently in beating Great Lakes 5-1, and the Texas team handled Fairfield 6-3. Greenville looks like a juggernaut to this point in the tournament. The Southeast champion beat Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 6-0 in its first game and pummeled Walla Walla by a 16-0 score.

Predictions

In the elimination game, Fairfield should ride the momentum of it's comeback victory over Walla Walla and record its second win over Jackson. The New England team will survive and advance.

Greenville looks unstoppable at this point as a result of their overwhelming offense. Thomas Barrett had three hits in the win over Walla Walla, while Carson Hardee had five RBI.

Lufkin will look to Christian Mumphrey, who had two hits and three RBI in the win over Fairfield. Collin Ross and Chandler Spencer also had two hits in that game for Lufkin.

While the Southwest team has been solid, Greenville has too much firepower and will win this battle of the unbeatens.

Look for Japan to edge Canada in the clash between 2-0 teams on the international side.