LeBron James Says He Has 'Nothing but Respect' for Kyrie Irving After Trade

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

LeBron James tweeted Tuesday night that he has "nothing but respect" for Kyrie Irving after the Cleveland Cavaliers shipped the 25-year-old point guard to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick and Ante Zizic.

James' message came in response to a video posted by Twitter user @tony_hartman, who left a thank you note for Irving on top of his jersey rather than burning it:

The comments are the first public remarks James has made about Irving since the point guard informed Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert of his desire to be traded.

In July, ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst reported Irving wanted to split from the defending Eastern Conference champions in part because he no longer wanted to play with James.

At the time, Windhorst cited sources who said James was "blindsided and disappointed" by Irving's request.

However, LeBron has to be pleased with the return the Cavaliers landed Tuesday.

Although Irving—a clutch shot-maker and finisher of the highest order—is on his way out, Cleveland did well to replace him with Thomas. It also acquired one of the league's most stout perimeter defenders in Crowder.

Thanks to those additions, the Cavaliers are a deeper club than they were 24 hours ago. They will be well-positioned to defend their Eastern Conference crown in the months to come.