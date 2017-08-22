HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2017: Best Buccaneers Episode 3 Storylines, Moments, Reaction

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The dual nature of NFL training camp was on full display from the opening minutes of Tuesday's Hard Knocks episode featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For every montage of quarterback Jameis Winston sweating through late hours of training, there was another of running back Doug Martin skateboarding through his neighborhood and center Ali Marpet playing the ukulele.

Wide receiver Mike Evans was also heavily featured as one of the team's stars, and he didn't miss the chance for some family time:

Scott Smith of the team's official website favored Marpet's choices:

The Buccaneers need a combination of consistent training and off-field support to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2007 season. They will also need a bounce-back season from running back Doug Martin, who opened up about his offseason rehab during Tuesday's episode.

Martin will miss the first three games of the season for violating the league's drug policy, which means Tampa Bay will be even more reliant on Winston.

The quarterback understands the position he is in, and he took time to meet with former NFL coaches Jon Gruden and Rex Ryan. While there were lighthearted moments such as Ryan expressing his jealousy he never got to coach someone like Winston, the Florida State product's leadership was on full display when he discussed being held accountable:

However, even leaders need some downtime to discuss important things such as goats:

Winston's leadership was the primary theme for much of Tuesday's episode. Cameras captured him leading meetings and going over the playbook in a hotel room with receiver DeSean Jackson and running back Jeremy McNichols after a lackluster joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He also unleashed a head-turning pregame speech before the contest against Jacksonville:

Winston isn't the only leader on Tampa Bay, and teammates likely appreciated Gerald McCoy's leadership style when he bought wings and ribs for everyone. The food had Chris Baker picking some interesting dance partners:

The Bucs got to dance with the Jaguars in their second preseason game of the year and came away with a 12-8 victory. Winston finished an impressive 21-of-29 for 196 yards after his emotional speech, Martin scored the team's lone touchdown and the defense continued the dominance of Jacksonville it displayed during the joint practices.

The most notable footage came when head coach Dirk Koetter chewed out Winston after an ill-advised interception that was ultimately overturned. It underscored the growth Tampa Bay still needs to make despite clear talent on both sides of the ball.

A preseason victory wasn't a win for everyone, as Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times noted when Tuesday's episode revealed Maurice Fleming suffered a knee injury:

While Fleming's training camp came to an end with the setback, the rest of the Buccaneers still have two weeks of preseason before the regular season starts Sept. 10 against the Miami Dolphins.

If Tuesday's Hard Knocks episode was any indication, Winston is ready to lead them to new heights in 2017.