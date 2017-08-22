Chargers C Max Tuerk Suspended 4 Games for Violating PED Policy

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday that center Max Tuerk will be suspended for the first four games of the season after violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

The second-year player provided a statement on the incident:

"This offseason, I made the mistake of taking over-the-counter supplements. In doing so, I opened myself up to the possibility of consuming a tainted supplement - something that ultimately led to a positive test for a banned substance. I accept responsibility for my actions and understand the NFL's policy is very clear on this matter. This is a very hard way to learn a lesson, and I will never make this mistake again."

Tuerk was a third-round pick in 2016 out of USC, but a torn ACL in his final year of college caused him to be brought along slowly once he reached the NFL. He didn't appear in a game during his first season.

However, the 6'5", 285-pound player returned to the field this offseason and was expected to earn a role within the offense. He has worked at both guard and center during training camp, mostly as a reserve in each spot.

With second-round pick Forrest Lamp out for the year with a knee injury, there was an opening for playing time in the middle of the offensive line.

Unfortunately, the latest news takes away the opportunity for at least the first month of the year. He won't be eligible to return until Week 5 against the New York Giants.

While he can compete in practices and preseason games in the meantime, the Chargers are likely to give more reps to players who are eligible in Week 1.