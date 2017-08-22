    Ball State Basketball Player Zach Hollywood Dies at Age 19

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    Basketballs head through the hoops in the practice session for Lafayette for an NCAA college basketball second round game in Pittsburgh Wednesday, March 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    Ball State basketball player Zach Hollywood died Tuesday at the age of 19.

    The school released a statement confirming Hollywood's death, which Ryan O'Gara of the Star Press shared:

    On behalf of Ball State University, it is with profound sadness that we learned today of the passing of Zachary "Zach" Hollywood, a student from Bradley, Illinois. Zach has been a part of our community for the past year. During his time on campus, he was a member of the men's basketball team and made many positive impressions throughout campus. This is a tragedy. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends and teammates.

    O'Gara noted Hollywood was found at Varsity House Apartments and died at the scene.

    Tayler Persons and Trey Moses were some of Hollywood's teammates who reacted to the news of his death:

    While Hollywood was a redshirt freshman and didn't see game action for Ball State last season, his profile on the school's athletics website noted he was a second-team all-state selection during his final year of high school in Illinois.

