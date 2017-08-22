    Twitter Reacts to Jon Jones' Positive Steroids Test Before UFC 214 Win

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 214 event inside the Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    UFC star Jon Jones reportedly tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid, prior to his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier, according to TMZ Sports.

    Brett Okamoto of ESPN confirmed the news, although he noted the fighter has not yet been stripped of his light heavyweight title. He could face a ban from the sport for up to four years.

    Several people weighed in on the potential impact of the suspension:

    Bleacher Report's Jonathan Snowden mocked an earlier Twitter post from Jones:

    Even if he predicted it before the first fight, Cormier was surprised by the news, via Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting:

    Meanwhile, Jeremy Botter of Bleacher Report looked at a new option for the UFC star:

    Jones is one of the best mixed martial arts fighters of all time, with a 23-1 record and his only loss coming by disqualification. Unfortunately, his poor decisions will create a black mark on his entire career.

    Related

      MMA logo
      MMA

      Twitter Roasts Wrong Jon Jones Again

      Zac Wassink
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Jones Popped for Steroids After UFC 214

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Report: Floyd Considering $5M Bet on Himself to Beat Conor

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Malignaggi Rips into McGregor at Media Event

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report