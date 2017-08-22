Twitter Reacts to Jon Jones' Positive Steroids Test Before UFC 214 Win

Twitter Reacts to Jon Jones' Positive Steroids Test Before UFC 214 WinAugust 22, 2017
UFC star Jon Jones reportedly tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid, prior to his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier, according to TMZ Sports.
Brett Okamoto of ESPN confirmed the news, although he noted the fighter has not yet been stripped of his light heavyweight title. He could face a ban from the sport for up to four years.
Several people weighed in on the potential impact of the suspension:
Scott Harris @ScottHarrisMMA
Jon Jones is facing a four-year suspension. If this sticks, the Jones we know is dunzo.2017-8-23 00:29:38
Nick Kostos @TheKostos
Jon Jones' face turn after the Cormier fight was totally fraudulent. His career is probably over. And I feel AWFUL for DC. He got robbed.2017-8-23 00:30:09
Luke Thomas @lthomasnews
This Jon Jones news is just unbelievable. Or maybe it isn't. Like the rest of you, I'm trying to process it.2017-8-23 00:24:19
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
Jon Jones is a GOAT worthy athlete that continues to defeat himself, damn.2017-8-23 00:31:44
Jeff Wagenheim @jeffwagenheim
And the runaway train that is Jon Jones' career once again derails along its express route from higher ground to wasteland. https://t.co/6snkkCCJ3b2017-8-23 01:00:34
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Snowden mocked an earlier Twitter post from Jones:
Jonathan Snowden @JESnowden
Probably the steroid thing again... https://t.co/1BGrPxAePI2017-8-23 00:50:39
Even if he predicted it before the first fight, Cormier was surprised by the news, via Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Reached out to @dc_mma. He said he will provide a statement soon but he's just "processing it" right now. He said he was shaking. Disbelief.2017-8-23 00:27:31
Meanwhile, Jeremy Botter of Bleacher Report looked at a new option for the UFC star:
Jeremy Botter @jeremybotter
Who's ready for Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania? Because that's the only place it's ever happening.2017-8-23 00:58:55
Jones is one of the best mixed martial arts fighters of all time, with a 23-1 record and his only loss coming by disqualification. Unfortunately, his poor decisions will create a black mark on his entire career.