US Open Tennis 2017 Draw: Date, Time, Live-Stream Info and More

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The countdown is on for the start of the U.S. Open, as the last Grand Slam tournament of the tennis year commences Monday, August 28, and will run through September 10.

Fans in New York are anticipating seeing Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov on the men's side, but they won't see defending champion Stan Wawrinka or Novak Djokovic.

On the women's side, the tournament won't have Serena Williams as anything more than a spectator. She will be in New York rooting for older sister Venus Williams, but she won't compete because she is pregnant.

Garbine Muguruza won at Wimbledon earlier this summer, and she will be one of the top performers, as will Simona Halep.

The draw for the tournament will be held Friday at 12 noon ET at the U.S. Open Experience in Manhattan, New York. The event will be open to the public, and it can be live-streamed at USOpenLive.

Federer, Nadal, Murray and Djokovic have dominated the Grand Slam tournaments for more than a decade. One of those players have won 45 of the last 50 Grand Slam tournaments. However, that era appears to be losing steam.

Djokovic will not be playing, and it would be something of a surprise if Murray had a long run because he has been troubled by a hip injury.

Federer has pulled off two huge victories this season by winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon, but he was recently defeated by 20-year-old Alexander Zverev at the Rogers Cup in Montreal by a 6-3, 6-4 margin.

That loss indicates he could be vulnerable at the U.S. Open, and the same is true for Nadal, even though he is the top-ranked player on the tour.

Zverev should have a puncher's chance of making a long run in New York, and the same holds true for Dimitrov, Dominic Thiem, Juan Martin del Potro, Gael Monfils and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The wild card could be erratic Nick Kyrgios, who is capable of playing sensationally one night and then mailing it in his next match. If Kyrgios ever played with consistency, he could dominate the tournament.

"The seedings won't matter much. Everybody can beat everybody. It's been like that in the past maybe two years," Dimitrov said, per ESPN analysts Brad Gilbert and Chris Fowler.

Still, it's difficult to see Federer or Nadal losing early in the tournament. Both simply have too much talent to lose to their opponents before reaching the quarterfinals, and once they get to that point, they have the guile and experience to survive and advance.

Venus Williams is likely to make a long run, as she played brilliantly at Wimbledon and reached the championship round of that tournament. While she could not hold on to an early advantage against Muguruza, she will be a crowd favorite throughout her time in New York.

Muguruza appears to be at the top of her game. In addition to winning the title at Wimbledon, she picked up another victory in Cincinnati's Western & Southern Open Sunday. She overpowered Halep 6-0, 6-1, and she has won three of four lifetime matches against her rival.