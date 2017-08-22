Emmanuel Sanders Involved in Car Accident En Route to Practice

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Denver Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders was involved in a car accident Tuesday when he collided with another driver on his way to practice, according to Erin Powell of 9News.

While neither person involved in the accident was seriously hurt, Sanders complained of a headache after the incident.

Both he and the other driver were cited for careless driving.

Broncos executive Patrick Smyth wrote that Sanders was evaluated by trainers and cleared to practice after the accident.

Sanders has already been dealing with a shoulder injury that forced him to miss Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. As James Palmer of NFL Network noted, he returned Tuesday from what wasn't considered a serious injury.

The 30-year-old hasn't dealt with many significant injuries throughout his career, missing just one regular-season game in the last five years. After beginning his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he is heading into his fourth year with the Denver Broncos, where he has developed into one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league.

Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017? Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017? Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid? Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late? Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts? Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ No Combine, No Cry: Bob Marley's Grandson Signs NFL Contract with Redskins Insider Buzz: Several NFL Coaches 'Annoyed' Over Changes to Overtime Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2 DeMarcus Walker NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Broncos Rookie Right Arrow Icon

He has at least 70 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in each of his three years in Denver, earning two Pro Bowl appearances in this stretch.

If he is forced to miss time now, younger receivers such as Isaiah McKenzie and Kalif Raymond could get more playing time.