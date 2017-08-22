Senior Danny Etling Named LSU's Starting QB over Freshman Myles Brennan

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron named senior Danny Etling his starting quarterback for the Tigers' Week 1 clash with BYU on Sept. 2.

Etling beat out freshman and former 4-star recruit Myles Brennan for the job.

However, the Advocate's Ross Dellenger reported Brennan was "a very close second." He will now serve as Etling's backup.

Despite the challenge from Brennan, Etling was always the leader in the clubhouse to draw the start on opening day.

After replacing Brandon Harris under center a season ago, the 23-year-old completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 2,123 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions over the course of 11 appearances.

Etling was particularly impressive down the stretch when he shredded Texas A&M for 324 yards and two scores before he was an efficient 16-of-29 for 217 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-9 Citrus Bowl win over Lamar Jackson and the Louisville Cardinals.

Looking ahead, Etling will attempt to build on that strong finish and get the Tigers off to a fast after they stumbled to start the 2016 campaign.