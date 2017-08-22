Jon Jones Failed Drug Test Before UFC 214 Fight vs. Daniel Cormier

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jon Jones' reign as the UFC light heavyweight champion appears to be over after less than a month.

The UFC confirmed Jones' positive test in a statement on the company's official website and said the sample was collected July 28 after the pre-fight weigh-in:

"USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Jones, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed."

ESPN's Brett Okamoto spoke to UFC President Dana White, who confirmed Jones has not yet been stripped of the lightweight title. TMZ Sports reported that Jones tested positive for Turinabol.

Jones received a yearlong suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency in November. According to TMZ Sports, his most recent positive test could result in a ban up to four years.

Jones knocked out Daniel Cormier to win the championship in his return to the Octagon on July 29. For some, the result cemented Jones' status as one of the greatest UFC fighters ever.

Cormier's reps issued a statement, via Okamoto:

Should his positive drug test hold up to further scrutiny, though, Jones' legacy would be forever tarnished. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Snowden highlighted the perception around his victory over Cormier is already altered:

Looking forward, Jones' superfight with Brock Lesnar is almost certainly off the table at the very least.

Jones excited fans when he called Lesnar out during his post-fight interview at UFC 214.

Jones vs. Lesnar already faced significant hurdles, and a prospective lengthy suspension for Jones makes the matchup unfeasible.

Moreover, a multiyear suspension could put Jones' UFC career in jeopardy. He turned 30 in July, and while he got back into White's good graces after White said he'd never headline another UFC pay-per-view, regaining White's faith will be difficult for Jones.