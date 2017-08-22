Twitter Explodes as Kyrie Irving Is Traded to Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, More

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving is finally on the move.

According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed Tuesday to trade Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick and Ante Zizic.

Naturally, basketball Twitter erupted in response to reports of a completed deal—with a heavy focus on the Cavs' haul and J.R. Smith's reaction to the blockbuster.

ESPN's Bomani Jones was among the first to question Boston's intentions, while his colleague, Bobby Marks, noted the Cavaliers did well to fortify their title chances in the short-term while adding a key asset for the future:

The trade also predictably left several NBA stars at a loss for words:

With Irving now moving out of LeBron James' shadow, as ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst reported he was determined to do, several observers offered their take at how the former teammates likely reacted upon hearing the news:

B/R's Ric Bucher also noted that parting with Irving following a summer full of rumors will likely motivate him even more if the Cavaliers clash with the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals again:

Irving's friends at 2K, meanwhile, were left to admit their mistake after naming the 25-year-old as the cover athlete for this year's game:

Then there were the Smith memes, which came out in droves:

Elsewhere, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was a hot topic of conversation once again after he finally agreed to part ways with a coveted draft pick after striking out in his pursuit of Jimmy Butler and Paul George:

Here's a look at the best of the rest:

Now rolling with a core consisting of Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics will attempt to dethrone the Cavaliers once the 2017-18 season gets underway.

The good news for fans?

Those two will square off opening night Oct. 17 at Quicken Loans Arena in what figures to be a heated affair in a raucous environment.