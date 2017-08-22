Twitter Explodes as Kyrie Irving Is Traded to Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, More

Twitter Explodes as Kyrie Irving Is Traded to Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, MoreAugust 22, 2017
Kyrie Irving is finally on the move.
According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed Tuesday to trade Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick and Ante Zizic.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Kyrie breaks it off with LeBron 😭 https://t.co/LXub9cb1Bi2017-8-23 00:14:39
Naturally, basketball Twitter erupted in response to reports of a completed deal—with a heavy focus on the Cavs' haul and J.R. Smith's reaction to the blockbuster.
ESPN's Bomani Jones was among the first to question Boston's intentions, while his colleague, Bobby Marks, noted the Cavaliers did well to fortify their title chances in the short-term while adding a key asset for the future:
El Flaco @bomani_jones
not sure trading isaiah thomas for a taller isaiah thomas is the move for boston.2017-8-22 22:34:18
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Win/Win for Cleveland (on paper) on trade. Will keep them the top team in the East with an eye on the future (Brooklyn pick).2017-8-22 23:28:17
The trade also predictably left several NBA stars at a loss for words:
Rudy Gay @RudyGay
🤔2017-8-22 23:26:02
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
Wow2017-8-22 23:28:12
Justin Anderson @JusAnderson1
😳2017-8-22 23:29:04
Eric Bledsoe @EBled2
Wow!2017-8-22 23:39:12
Evan Turner @thekidet
Cavs came out big. IT, Crowder and a top 5 pick! https://t.co/SWVWIA44T52017-8-23 00:08:33
With Irving now moving out of LeBron James' shadow, as ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst reported he was determined to do, several observers offered their take at how the former teammates likely reacted upon hearing the news:
Shooter McGavin @ShooterMcGavin_
Lebron saying goodbye to Kyrie https://t.co/8RlUrO8nCE2017-8-22 23:30:41
Annie Apple @SurvivinAmerica
Live look at Kyrie leaving Cleveland... https://t.co/H36pifv0JA2017-8-22 23:33:20
B/R's Ric Bucher also noted that parting with Irving following a summer full of rumors will likely motivate him even more if the Cavaliers clash with the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals again:
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Kyrie to BOS for IT, Crowder, etc., is LeBron saying, "I can beat you with my guys and I can beat you with your guys." And now we'll see.2017-8-22 23:34:16
Irving's friends at 2K, meanwhile, were left to admit their mistake after naming the 25-year-old as the cover athlete for this year's game:
NBA 2K 2K18 @NBA2K
Whoops https://t.co/dwja1rN0dL2017-8-22 23:44:37
Then there were the Smith memes, which came out in droves:
ainge pls @MPleasing69
"Why Kyrie 3 feet shorter" https://t.co/FRLFvoDHQI2017-8-22 22:43:53
trey @treyzingis
“when did kyrie start wearing a headband?” “jr, that’s isaiah thomas.” https://t.co/8B1sN0uFgP2017-8-22 22:55:38
Elsewhere, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was a hot topic of conversation once again after he finally agreed to part ways with a coveted draft pick after striking out in his pursuit of Jimmy Butler and Paul George:
El Flaco @bomani_jones
seriously, ainge wouldn't throw in that pick to get jimmy butler but does as part of a huge kyrie package? what am i missing here?2017-8-22 23:34:57
Dave Schilling @dave_schilling
Tfw you have to part with one of your beloved draft picks. https://t.co/9Jc1LD7x3F2017-8-22 23:33:38
Here's a look at the best of the rest:
Legends @LegendsofCH
Cavs: We traded Kyrie LeBron: For who??? Cavs: Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder LeBron: https://t.co/TCgmuhCHv82017-8-22 23:48:24
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
If Kyrie got traded across time zones then we'd really have an interesting situation here2017-8-22 23:48:58
Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball
It needed a slight adjustment, but this is basically what a Kyrie-Isaiah swap looks like. https://t.co/x1dkCTF9R12017-8-22 22:45:16
SportsNom @SportsNom
Gonna be wild when the Cavs trade Kevin Love and the Brooklyn pick for Anthony Davis next year.2017-8-22 23:42:06
Rodger Sherman @rodger_sherman
LeBron called up Kyrie yesterday to ask him how he thought the eclipse worked and that was the final straw2017-8-23 00:06:20
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Reunited. https://t.co/2tgRsvUuh92017-8-23 00:04:31
Justin Spears @JustinESports
Boston reporter: "Hello, I'm from the Globe." Kyrie: "Excuse me?"2017-8-22 23:53:26
Now rolling with a core consisting of Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics will attempt to dethrone the Cavaliers once the 2017-18 season gets underway.
The good news for fans?
Those two will square off opening night Oct. 17 at Quicken Loans Arena in what figures to be a heated affair in a raucous environment.