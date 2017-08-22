Cody Bellinger Placed on 10-Day DL by Dodgers with Ankle Injury

Michael Noble Jr./Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Tuesday that Cody Bellinger was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 20.

Bellinger was diagnosed with a mild right ankle sprain that he suffered while making a catch in Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers. He left the game early and hasn't returned to the lineup since.

Josh Ravin was recalled to replace the rookie on the 25-man roster.

The Dodgers have been struggling with injuries lately with the team also announcing Alex Wood going on the DL Tuesday. Key players like Clayton Kershaw, Yu Darvish and Brandon McCarthy are also currently out with injuries.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, none of that has slowed the team down as it enters Tuesday with an 88-35 record, good for a 20.5-game lead in the National League West. The squad appears destined to finish the year with the best record in the league regardless of who is in the lineup.

With that said, the team will hope Bellinger isn't out for too long.

The 22-year-old has been one of the breakout stars of 2017, earning an All-Star appearance in his first action at the major-league level. He currently has a triple-slash line of .274/.356/.968 with a team-leading 34 home runs and 79 RBI.

The recently acquired Curtis Granderson will likely spend the majority of time in left field with Bellinger out while Adrian Gonzalez fills in at first base.