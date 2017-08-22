    Floyd Mayweather Reportedly May Bet $5 Million on Himself to Beat Conor McGregor

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. stands on stage during the arrivals for their boxing match Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mayweather is scheduled to fight Conor McGregor in a boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Floyd Mayweather is reportedly so confident in himself before Saturday's bout against Conor McGregor he is considering betting $5 million on the fight. 

    RJ Bell of Inside Las Vegas reported the news Tuesday, citing a "trusted Vegas source" who said Money is thinking about putting the bet on himself to beat McGregor.

    Mayweather is known for gambling significant amounts of money on sporting events and turned heads in May when he was apparently enjoying his winnings after backing Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics in an NBA playoff game:

    Money will have to bet a sizable chunk of change if he wants to earn a significant return considering his status as a heavy favorite before Saturday's fight. According to Joe Osborne of OddsShark, Mayweather checks in at 1-4 odds, while McGregor is listed at 3-1 odds.

    It is no surprise Mayweather is seen as such a favorite considering he is a perfect 49-0 in his boxing career. On the other side, McGregor has made a career as a UFC fighter and has never boxed in a professional setting.

    If Mayweather places the $5 million bet before Saturday, he will be boxing for more than just his undefeated record in Las Vegas.

    Related

      MMA logo
      MMA

      Report: Jon Jones Tests Positive for Steroids After UFC 214

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Best Trash Talk of Mayweather, McGregor's Careers

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Malignaggi Rips into McGregor at Media Event

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      The Miz: Conor Should Join WWE After Floyd Fight

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report