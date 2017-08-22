Floyd Mayweather Reportedly May Bet $5 Million on Himself to Beat Conor McGregor

John Locher/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather is reportedly so confident in himself before Saturday's bout against Conor McGregor he is considering betting $5 million on the fight.

RJ Bell of Inside Las Vegas reported the news Tuesday, citing a "trusted Vegas source" who said Money is thinking about putting the bet on himself to beat McGregor.

Mayweather is known for gambling significant amounts of money on sporting events and turned heads in May when he was apparently enjoying his winnings after backing Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics in an NBA playoff game:

Money will have to bet a sizable chunk of change if he wants to earn a significant return considering his status as a heavy favorite before Saturday's fight. According to Joe Osborne of OddsShark, Mayweather checks in at 1-4 odds, while McGregor is listed at 3-1 odds.

It is no surprise Mayweather is seen as such a favorite considering he is a perfect 49-0 in his boxing career. On the other side, McGregor has made a career as a UFC fighter and has never boxed in a professional setting.

If Mayweather places the $5 million bet before Saturday, he will be boxing for more than just his undefeated record in Las Vegas.