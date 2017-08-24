Pac-12 Football: Preview and Predictions for the 2017 Season

1 of 10

Sam Darnold

The USC signal-caller wasn't even a starter at the beginning of last season, but once he took over for Max Browne, the Trojans took off. Now, the 6'4", third-year sophomore is a preseason All-American and on everybody's short list for the Heisman Trophy.

He has all the skills to be a national championship-winning quarterback and a solid pro, from arm strength to build to decision-making. If the tweaks he made to his mechanics this summer pay off, he will be an unstoppable force that could lead the Trojans to at least a conference title.

Jake Browning

First, Darnold and Co. must get through Washington, which has a steady star at the helm in the defending conference offensive player of the year.

The 6'2", 210-pound junior doesn't have the big arm of Darnold or UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, but he features dead-eye accuracy and tossed 43 touchdowns and just nine interceptions a season ago. With a strong supporting cast around him again, Browning will post huge numbers.

They may be enough to send the Huskies back to the playoffs.

Josh Rosen

Say what you want about Rosen's up-and-down career and be concerned if you will about him coming off an injury to his throwing shoulder, but there are few more talented quarterbacks.

Sometimes, the 6'4" rising junior tries to do too much, and it would be better if the UCLA Bruins had more playmakers around him. But all you need to see regarding what he means to Jim Mora Jr.'s team is how they collapsed after he went down a season ago.

When he's healthy, Rosen has the ability to be the top college football player in the country.

Luke Falk

Falk gets overshadowed sometimes by all the talent at the position in front of him, but he's the ideal quarterback to run Mike Leach's wide-open offense. Though he must replace two top targets in Gabe Marks and River Cracraft, it could still be a big year in Pullman.

The Washington State Cougars actually have a strong running game and defense returning in 2017, so Falk won't have to do everything on his own. That could mean bigger statistics for a quarterback who led the nation's 18th-ranked offense a season ago.

Royce Freeman

The first non-quarterback on the list is a player who may wind up being college football's comeback player of the year after an injury-plagued junior season robbed him of top-shelf production.

Freeman returned to school to play running back for new Oregon coach Willie Taggart, and this offense is designed to showcase him in many different ways. With this being the 21-year-old's senior year, look for him to post a Heisman-caliber campaign that could help put the Ducks back on the map.