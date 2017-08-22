WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 22

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Akira Tozawa defeated Neville to end his eight-month reign as cruiserweight champion, but The King of the Cruiserweights regained his title six days later at SummerSlam.

Neville has been an outstanding champion, but it's time for a change. The cruiserweight division is having trouble attracting fans, and having someone new carry the torch might help bring new eyes to the product.

Titus O'Neil secured his client another shot at the Cruiserweight Championship this week in addition to The Brian Kendrick facing Jack Gallagher in a Gentleman's Duel.

Kendrick has brought the aggressive side out of Gallagher in recent weeks, so there was less focus on comedy than there was during his last duel.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live.