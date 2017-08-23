Oakland Raiders Preseason Week 3 Matchup Preview

0 of 6

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

We're halfway through the preseason, and Week 3 takes the unofficial label as the dress rehearsal for the regular season. In most cases, the starters play for approximately two or three quarters, so expect the Oakland Raiders to follow suit.

Before Tuesday's practice, head coach Jack Del Rio emphasized the team would approach this week as they would a regular-season matchup. However, don't anticipate either club showing off all their tricks in an exhibition game, especially with a Week 15 matchup scheduled for December.

On the flip side, it's important for the Raiders to show resistance on defense on all three levels. After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 16-of-20 pass attempts for 160 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, Del Rio called the defense poor with lapses in execution in the postgame press conference.

Despite seeing running back Marshawn Lynch burst through the offensive line and highlight plays from wideouts Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, the Raiders must improve on a perpetual issue with defensive communication to live up to lofty expectations.

What storylines have developed since the team arrived in Alameda? Who's under the microscope for Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys?