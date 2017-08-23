Oakland Raiders Preseason Week 3 Matchup Preview

Oakland Raiders Preseason Week 3 Matchup PreviewAugust 23, 2017
We're halfway through the preseason, and Week 3 takes the unofficial label as the dress rehearsal for the regular season. In most cases, the starters play for approximately two or three quarters, so expect the Oakland Raiders to follow suit.
Before Tuesday's practice, head coach Jack Del Rio emphasized the team would approach this week as they would a regular-season matchup. However, don't anticipate either club showing off all their tricks in an exhibition game, especially with a Week 15 matchup scheduled for December.
On the flip side, it's important for the Raiders to show resistance on defense on all three levels. After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 16-of-20 pass attempts for 160 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, Del Rio called the defense poor with lapses in execution in the postgame press conference.
Despite seeing running back Marshawn Lynch burst through the offensive line and highlight plays from wideouts Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, the Raiders must improve on a perpetual issue with defensive communication to live up to lofty expectations.
What storylines have developed since the team arrived in Alameda? Who's under the microscope for Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys?
Waiting for Donald Penn's Arrival
Before the Raiders went through their first practice in Alameda, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Vic Tafur spread the word that left tackle Donald Penn would end his summer vacation and report to the team's facility during the week. He didn't show up on Tuesday, per San Jose Mercury News reporter Jerry McDonald.
A deal between Penn and general manager Reggie McKenzie should follow soon after he appears for practice. The offensive line fared well without the two-time Pro Bowler in a short stint but don't take a small dose as an indication for the long haul. The Raiders need Penn back in uniform while he's performing at his best.
After allowing only one sack in 621 pass-block snaps, per Pro Football Focus, it's clear Penn serves as the best option at left tackle. Marshall Newhouse should move back to taking snaps on the right side and rookie fourth-rounder David Sharpe would have another year to develop under offensive line coach Mike Tice.
It's not a done deal, and Penn may not dress for Saturday's game against the Cowboys, but his decision to rejoin the team indicates a step in the right direction.
Jihad Ward Returns to Practice
The Raiders will welcome a developing rotational piece for the defensive line in Jihad Ward. He missed training camp but showed progress before undergoing surgery on his foot in the previous month, according to Del Rio:
"We're excited about the offseason that he had, prior to needing to kind of mend, and he's a good young player that had a really strong offseason, and we're excited about letting him compete, and letting him show us what he can do. I know he's a big strong athletic guy, and certainly great to have him back at work, and able to continue to develop."
By the way, for those disappointed in Ward's rookie year, he certainly hears the critics chirping about him. McDonald recalls the Illinois product referencing the skeptics as haters in a tweet that has been deleted during camp. The second-year defensive lineman addressed the naysayers again on Tuesday.
"There will be critics everywhere," Ward said. "People are going to hate, regardless. People are going to hate on y'all for doing this. It is what it is."
The critics remember Ward's draft status as a second-round pick. His inability to strengthen the run defense or push the pocket fell short of outside expectations. Nonetheless, Del Rio feels confident in his offseason development and potential impact on the upcoming season.
Raised Concerns for the Defense
Goff's performance against the Raiders pass defense sent the fanbase into panic mode. Many rolled their eyes and said, "Here we go again." Though it's just preseason, the play on the field resembled a bad acting portion of an overall good movie seen many times in the past.
Pass-rusher Khalil Mack crushed Goff on one play to put the crowd into a frenzy. However, when the Rams quarterback remained upright, he threw darts all over the field and looked comfortable in the pocket.
Well, it's just preseason, right? In the Raiders' case, it's an ongoing problem the coaching staff worked on throughout the summer. When there's a focus on a glaring weakness that's plagued the team over the past few seasons, it's important the play on the field reflects the changes during practices. No significant improvements came to light against the Rams.
Furthermore, cornerback Gareon Conley hasn't practiced since mandatory minicamp two months ago. Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken spotted the first-round pick as a spectator while second-rounder Obi Melifonwu participated in light drills with tape around his ankle.
Oakland invested its top two draft picks in the secondary, and neither has suited up for live action. Melifonwu dressed for the previous game, but he didn't see the field. The injuries at defensive back occur at an inopportune time with cornerbacks Sean Smith and T.J. Carrie coming off lackluster performances.
The Raiders have talent in the secondary, but the rookies need time to fully recover. The veterans have to step on the field with amnesia, putting their poor performances behind them.
Raiders' Deep Defensive Line vs. Cowboys' Offensive Line
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has yet to reveal whether running back Ezekiel Elliott will play on Saturday. He offered a comment on a potential workload for the second-year ball-carrier in a press conference on Tuesday.
"I do think Zeke playing in the game last year against Seattle was good for him and good for our team," Garrett said. "I think he played eight, 10, 12 plays in the game. So if he plays, he’ll play in a similar fashion."
Regardless, the Raiders' defensive line will compete against one of the best offensive lines in the league. It's a welcome challenge for a young group that is expected to aid the secondary with penetration up front.
In Elliott's absence, Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris have handled the majority workload in the backfield. Del Rio has several young players to rotate in and out of the lineup across the defensive front. Ward's return will take snaps away from other players.
Nonetheless, you can expect to see Eddie Vanderdoes and Treyvon Hester on the field for a significant period. Both rookies have flashed during the offseason program.
Donald Penn's Unintended Favor for Vadal Alexander
Penn's holdout inadvertently thinned the right tackle competition, which should have been the most contested roster battle throughout the offseason. Instead, Vadal Alexander has somewhat cruised as the unquestioned starter with decent performances, though he did allow a sack in the preseason opener.
Before camp opened, Del Rio tabbed Newhouse as the front-runner at right tackle, but he shifted to the left to fill Penn's position. Sharpe took reps on both sides and never focused on a particular spot.
It's unfair to say Alexander didn't earn his lead at right tackle, but the competition didn't challenge him much thanks to Penn's holdout.
On the bright side, Alexander, Sharpe and Jylan Ware, specifically in the previous game took significant reps—snaps that Penn doesn't necessarily need going into his 11th season.
Alexander should maintain his spot as the starter on the right side for the regular-season opener, but the Raiders have two alternative options—one veteran and one rookie—who can fill the spot if necessary.
Marquel Lee's Performance Will Secure Starting Role or Highlight Linebacker Need
The most popular roster question focuses on the Week 1 starters at inside linebacker. Cory James has played well on the weak side, while Marquel Lee displayed some good moments and struggled in others, which is expected for a rookie.
However, some feel the defense needs a solid component in the middle to push through the postseason. Lee needs to sharpen his pursuit angles and short pass coverage, but he's not a disappointment.
Among the starters, Lee's play will garner heavy focus due to limited in-house options. The Wake Forest product's performance can either put Perry Riley Jr. on the top of the acquisition wish list or quell the calls for a veteran linebacker until the regular season.
Ben Heeney remains on the non-football injury list, and his roster spot doesn't seem secure at the moment. Since Lee hasn't stood out for better or worse, the Raiders remain in limbo on the middle linebacker spot. If not the rookie, it's almost certain McKenzie would sign an experienced free agent.