Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas Trade Reportedly Discussed by Cavaliers, Celtics

Elsa/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics reportedly "engaged in active trade discussions" revolving around Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski described the talks as "serious" and relayed the parameters of a potential swap:

The Cavaliers want No. 3 draft pick Jayson Tatum to be included in the trade, according to A. Sherrod Blakely of CSNNE.com, who added, "A different league source said the two teams are negotiating now and that the inclusion of Tatum has been among the possible options as far as getting a deal done."

Irving, 25, has been in search of a new home since he reportedly requested a trade during a July meeting with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

On Aug. 15, Wojnarowski reported the Cavaliers were "fixated on a young star" in return for Irving. At 28 years old with one year remaining on his deal, it's unclear whether Thomas would meet that requirement.

However, a package consisting of Thomas and young players or draft picks—the Celtics own the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round selection, for instance—could meet the Cavaliers' demands.

Irving, meanwhile, has two years and approximately $39 million remaining on a contract that includes a $21.3 million player option for the 2019-20 season.

Given the Celtics' treasure trove of assets and win-now mindset, they seem like the most logical trade partner for the Cavaliers.

And with Cleveland intent to trade Irving before his value depreciates, pulling the trigger on a deal before the 2017-18 season starts makes sense if the defending Eastern Conference champions want to have a more stable foundation in place for years to come.

That said, any move between the two will be dissected endlessly considering they just squared off for a spot in the NBA Finals and figure to represent the class of the East again next season.