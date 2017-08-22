    LeSean McCoy Trade Rumors: Bills Reportedly Aren't Accepting Offers for Star RB

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 24: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball as teammate Tyrod Taylor #5 looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at New Era Field on December 24, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in overtime. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
    Rich Barnes/Getty Images

    The Buffalo Bills seemingly inched closer toward a rebuild when they traded wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams and cornerback Ronald Darby to the Philadelphia Eagles.  

    But just because Buffalo jettisoned those two in advance of the 2017 season doesn't mean star running back LeSean McCoy is on the trade block. 

    Citing a source Tuesday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported "the Bills haven't entertained traded offers for McCoy, the Bills currently aren't entertaining offers for McCoy, and the Bills won't be entertaining trade offers for McCoy." 

    With Watkins already out of the picture, the Bills need all of the offensive stability they can get. 

    That means holding on tight to McCoy, who accounted for 1,623 yards and 14 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2016. He ranked sixth overall in rushing yards (1,267) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (13) last season. 

    If McCoy can stay healthy, those numbers figure to hold steady or even improve since the Bills are working with a new-look receiving corps and Pro Football Focus' 10th-ranked offensive line. 

