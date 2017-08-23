Madden 18: Latest Review Scores and Top Gameplay Videos After Launch

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

For football fans in need of a fix before the regular season kicks off, Madden 18 should do the trick.

Since the release of the game's GOAT edition on Tuesday, positive reviews have poured in from around the web regarding the series' latest installment.

And this year, there is plenty to cover.

Between a new Frostbite gameplay engine and the introduction of the Longshot story mode that allows users to follow the path of quarterback Devin Wade, there's no shortage of intrigue with the wide release tabbed for Friday, Aug. 25.

As hype continues to build, here's a rundown of the most noteworthy Xbox One and PlayStation 4 reviews along with gameplay snippets that have surfaced thus far.

Game Informer: 8.25/10

One thing that seems consistent across the board when it comes to Madden 18 is that Longshot is a success not just because it propels users into a never-before-seen realm for the franchise.

Rather, it's a triumph thanks to the strong narrative EA Sports concocted.

As Game Informer's Matthew Kato wrote, "the excitement comes not from the gameplay, but from understanding Devin's mindset and making decisions that feel true in tense situations. By that measure, it's a success."

Kato also took note of the arrival of Frostbite and pointed out gamers can expect "great detail and a color warmth" that didn't exist in past years.

GameSpot: 9/10

Perhaps the most glowing review for Madden 18 comes from GameSpot's Alex Newhouse, who scored the game "superb" thanks in large part to wholesale improvements made to gameplay modes and the general look and feel of the newest iteration.

The first positive Newhouse circled was Longshot.

Newhouse concluded the story was full of "touching and personal moments." He also gave the writers credit, calling the narrative "fully fledged" beyond the field.

As far as aesthetics are concerned, GameSpot pinpointed stadium lighting as a subtle but key point of emphasis: "Stadium lighting is a particular high point; for example, afternoon sunlight—partly blocked by the stadium edges—filters down onto parts of the field and realistically illuminates players as they run into the light."

According to Newhouse, Madden Ultimate Team, the mode that has long allowed players to construct teams from playing cards, now allows for multiplayer engagement.

Specifically, MUT allows friends to team up online and devise game plans with one player operating as the head coach and two others as the offensive and defensive captains, respectively.

Another upgrade to MUT is integration with Longshot, as users will now have the option to acquire cards featuring members of the game's new mode.

IGN

IGN's Dustin Toms has yet to submit an official score for Madden 18 since his review is still in progress, but it's safe to say he likes what he's seen so far.

According to Toms, "the Frostbite Engine has enhanced the graphics dramatically, and the gameplay to an extent." To that end, he noted "one-on-one interactions are strong, fluid and look great in every activity I've seen (line play, secondary coverage and tackling)."

And like other reviewers, Toms felt drawn to Longshot mode, calling it "very well written" and "interactive with Mass Effect-like decisions and button prompts that will affect your football IQ, draft grade and social standing."

Based on that praise, IGN's final score should join the others in lofty territory when all is said and done.