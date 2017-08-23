Fantasy Football 2017: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft Cheatsheets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Fantasy football drafts have reached a fever pitch as we reach the midpoint of the 2017 NFL preseason, but if your league hasn't already had its draft, you can count yourself lucky.

Plenty of big-name fantasy stars have had injury scares or look to miss time early in the season, like the New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (shoulder) on Monday.

Philadelphia wideout Jordan Matthews (chest), Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman (head), Cleveland running back Isaiah Crowell (groin) and Jacksonville's top two rushers in Leonard Fournette (foot) and T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) all appeared on the injury report this week.

Sure, many of the injured players will be available by Week 1 of the regular season, but it's enough to give fantasy managers fits regardless.

If your league hasn't yet held its draft, you're in luck; rankings for the top flex rankings right now, team name ideas and more are at your disposal below.

Flex Rankings

1. David Johnson, RB1, ARI

2. Le'Veon Bell, RB2, PIT

3. Antonio Brown, WR1, PIT

4. Odell Beckham Jr., WR2, NYG

5. Julio Jones, WR3, ATL

6. LeSean McCoy, RB3, BUF

7. Devonta Freeman, RB4, ATL

8. Mike Evans, WR4, TB

9. Jay Ajayi, RB5, MIA

10. A.J. Green, WR5, CIN

11. Michael Thomas, WR6, NO

12. Melvin Gordon, RB6, LAC

13. Jordan Howard, RB7, CHI

14. DeMarco Murray, RB8, TEN

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

If possible, fantasy managers should try to acquire both Murray and his teammate Derrick Henry so that they can handcuff the Titans' top rushers. At least in the preseason, Henry has been on fire, scoring twice against the Carolina Panthers.

15. Jordy Nelson, WR7, GB

16. Doug Baldwin, WR8, SEA

17. Amari Cooper, WR9, OAK

18. Dez Bryant, WR10, DAL

19. Brandin Cooks, WR11, NE

20. Rob Gronkowski, TE1, NE

21. Leonard Fournette, RB9, JAC

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Fantasy owners will, of course, want to keep a close eye on Fournette's foot injury, which he says is "unrelated to the ankle issues he dealt with last season at LSU," per Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union (via ESPN.com). Per Rotowire (h/t CBS Sports), Fournette feels confident about being ready for Week 1.

22. Demaryius Thomas, WR12, DEN

23. Christian McCaffrey, RB10, CAR

24. T.Y. Hilton, WR13, IND

25. DeAndre Hopkins, WR14, HOU

26. Terrelle Pryor, WR15, WAS

27. Isaiah Crowell, RB11, CLE

28. Todd Gurley, RB12, LAR

29. Davante Adams, WR16, GB

30. Dalvin Cook, RB13, MIN

31. Travis Kelce, TE2, KC

32. Keenan Allen, WR17, LAC

33. Ezekiel Elliott, RB14, DAL

This is low for Elliott, who could easily be a top-five running back in the NFL in production...if he were playing a full season. But with his recent six-game suspension and no word yet on whether his appeal has been successful, fantasy owners should use caution. Elliott will be selected and stashed on benches in your draft, but in which round?

34. Jarvis Landry, WR18, MIA

35. Joe Mixon, RB15, CIN

36. Lamar Miller, RB16, HOU

37. Julian Edelman, WR19, NE

38. Allen Robinson, WR20, JAC

39. Golden Tate, WR21, DET

40. Tyreek Hill, WR22, KC

41. Ty Montgomery, RB17, GB

42. Greg Olsen, TE3, CAR

43. Danny Woodhead, RB18, BAL

44. Spencer Ware, RB19, KC

45. Alshon Jeffery. WR23, PHI

46. C.J. Anderson, RB20, DEN

47. Jamison Crowder, WR24, WAS

48. Carlos Hyde, RB21, SF

49. Larry Fitzgerald, WR25, ARI

50. Jimmy Graham, TE4, SEA

Team Names

Don't sleep on your fantasy team name. After all, if you win it all, you might have to see it engraved on a trophy for years to come. Luckily, we've got you covered. Some of the Internet's most creative and punny names are below:

Amari 2600

Baby Got Dak

Bend It Like Beckham Jr.

The Brady Bunch

Brady Gaga

Corn on the Cobb

Dak to the Future

Dalvin and the Chipmunks

Forgetting Brandon Marshall

Game of Jones

Golden Tate Warriors

Green Eggs and Cam

Guess Who's Dak

Lady Luck

Le'Veon a Prayer

Lordy Lordy Here Comes Jordy

Luck Be a Brady

Remember the Titans

Rodger That

Super Mario-ta

Draft Tools

One of the most important things to do prior to your fantasy draft is practice your strategy with a mock draft. Yahoo's grades and analysis feature will help you figure out if the players you want to draft are a reach or a steal.

Of course, it's also essential to take a look at the injury report before heading into your draft. It can be a savvy move to stash a player who will only miss a week or two, but you don't want to get stuck drafting the player who's going to start the season on the PUP list.

Finally, make sure to check out the average draft position (ADP) for each player before you add him to your roster. There's nothing worse than selecting a player in Round 5 that you likely could have snagged in Round 7.

Fantasy rankings via Yahoo Sports.