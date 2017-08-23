Fantasy Football 2017: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft Cheatsheets

Fantasy Football 2017: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft CheatsheetsAugust 23, 2017
Fantasy football drafts have reached a fever pitch as we reach the midpoint of the 2017 NFL preseason, but if your league hasn't already had its draft, you can count yourself lucky.
Plenty of big-name fantasy stars have had injury scares or look to miss time early in the season, like the New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (shoulder) on Monday.
Philadelphia wideout Jordan Matthews (chest), Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman (head), Cleveland running back Isaiah Crowell (groin) and Jacksonville's top two rushers in Leonard Fournette (foot) and T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) all appeared on the injury report this week.
Sure, many of the injured players will be available by Week 1 of the regular season, but it's enough to give fantasy managers fits regardless.
If your league hasn't yet held its draft, you're in luck; rankings for the top flex rankings right now, team name ideas and more are at your disposal below.
Flex Rankings
1. David Johnson, RB1, ARI
2. Le'Veon Bell, RB2, PIT
3. Antonio Brown, WR1, PIT
4. Odell Beckham Jr., WR2, NYG
5. Julio Jones, WR3, ATL
6. LeSean McCoy, RB3, BUF
7. Devonta Freeman, RB4, ATL
8. Mike Evans, WR4, TB
9. Jay Ajayi, RB5, MIA
10. A.J. Green, WR5, CIN
11. Michael Thomas, WR6, NO
12. Melvin Gordon, RB6, LAC
13. Jordan Howard, RB7, CHI
14. DeMarco Murray, RB8, TEN
If possible, fantasy managers should try to acquire both Murray and his teammate Derrick Henry so that they can handcuff the Titans' top rushers. At least in the preseason, Henry has been on fire, scoring twice against the Carolina Panthers.
15. Jordy Nelson, WR7, GB
16. Doug Baldwin, WR8, SEA
17. Amari Cooper, WR9, OAK
18. Dez Bryant, WR10, DAL
19. Brandin Cooks, WR11, NE
20. Rob Gronkowski, TE1, NE
21. Leonard Fournette, RB9, JAC
Fantasy owners will, of course, want to keep a close eye on Fournette's foot injury, which he says is "unrelated to the ankle issues he dealt with last season at LSU," per Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union (via ESPN.com). Per Rotowire (h/t CBS Sports), Fournette feels confident about being ready for Week 1.
22. Demaryius Thomas, WR12, DEN
23. Christian McCaffrey, RB10, CAR
24. T.Y. Hilton, WR13, IND
25. DeAndre Hopkins, WR14, HOU
26. Terrelle Pryor, WR15, WAS
27. Isaiah Crowell, RB11, CLE
28. Todd Gurley, RB12, LAR
29. Davante Adams, WR16, GB
30. Dalvin Cook, RB13, MIN
31. Travis Kelce, TE2, KC
32. Keenan Allen, WR17, LAC
33. Ezekiel Elliott, RB14, DAL
This is low for Elliott, who could easily be a top-five running back in the NFL in production...if he were playing a full season. But with his recent six-game suspension and no word yet on whether his appeal has been successful, fantasy owners should use caution. Elliott will be selected and stashed on benches in your draft, but in which round?
34. Jarvis Landry, WR18, MIA
35. Joe Mixon, RB15, CIN
36. Lamar Miller, RB16, HOU
37. Julian Edelman, WR19, NE
38. Allen Robinson, WR20, JAC
39. Golden Tate, WR21, DET
40. Tyreek Hill, WR22, KC
41. Ty Montgomery, RB17, GB
42. Greg Olsen, TE3, CAR
43. Danny Woodhead, RB18, BAL
44. Spencer Ware, RB19, KC
45. Alshon Jeffery. WR23, PHI
46. C.J. Anderson, RB20, DEN
47. Jamison Crowder, WR24, WAS
48. Carlos Hyde, RB21, SF
49. Larry Fitzgerald, WR25, ARI
50. Jimmy Graham, TE4, SEA
Team Names
Don't sleep on your fantasy team name. After all, if you win it all, you might have to see it engraved on a trophy for years to come. Luckily, we've got you covered. Some of the Internet's most creative and punny names are below:
Amari 2600
Baby Got Dak
Bend It Like Beckham Jr.
The Brady Bunch
Brady Gaga
Corn on the Cobb
Dak to the Future
Dalvin and the Chipmunks
Forgetting Brandon Marshall
Game of Jones
Golden Tate Warriors
Green Eggs and Cam
Guess Who's Dak
Lady Luck
Le'Veon a Prayer
Lordy Lordy Here Comes Jordy
Luck Be a Brady
Remember the Titans
Rodger That
Super Mario-ta
Draft Tools
One of the most important things to do prior to your fantasy draft is practice your strategy with a mock draft. Yahoo's grades and analysis feature will help you figure out if the players you want to draft are a reach or a steal.
Of course, it's also essential to take a look at the injury report before heading into your draft. It can be a savvy move to stash a player who will only miss a week or two, but you don't want to get stuck drafting the player who's going to start the season on the PUP list.
Finally, make sure to check out the average draft position (ADP) for each player before you add him to your roster. There's nothing worse than selecting a player in Round 5 that you likely could have snagged in Round 7.
