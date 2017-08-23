    Fantasy Football 2017: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft Cheatsheets

    Fantasy football drafts have reached a fever pitch as we reach the midpoint of the 2017 NFL preseason, but if your league hasn't already had its draft, you can count yourself lucky. 

    Plenty of big-name fantasy stars have had injury scares or look to miss time early in the season, like the New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (shoulder) on Monday.

    Philadelphia wideout Jordan Matthews (chest), Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman (head), Cleveland running back Isaiah Crowell (groin) and Jacksonville's top two rushers in Leonard Fournette (foot) and T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) all appeared on the injury report this week. 

    Sure, many of the injured players will be available by Week 1 of the regular season, but it's enough to give fantasy managers fits regardless. 

    If your league hasn't yet held its draft, you're in luck; rankings for the top flex rankings right now, team name ideas and more are at your disposal below. 

               

    Flex Rankings

    1. David Johnson, RB1, ARI

    2. Le'Veon Bell, RB2, PIT

    3. Antonio Brown, WR1, PIT

    4. Odell Beckham Jr., WR2, NYG

    5. Julio Jones, WR3, ATL

    6. LeSean McCoy, RB3, BUF

    7. Devonta Freeman, RB4, ATL

    8. Mike Evans, WR4, TB

    9. Jay Ajayi, RB5, MIA

    10. A.J. Green, WR5, CIN

    11. Michael Thomas, WR6, NO

    12. Melvin Gordon, RB6, LAC

    13. Jordan Howard, RB7, CHI

    14. DeMarco Murray, RB8, TEN

    NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 11: DeMarco Murray #29 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during a game against the Denver Broncos at Nissan Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Broncos 13-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    If possible, fantasy managers should try to acquire both Murray and his teammate Derrick Henry so that they can handcuff the Titans' top rushers. At least in the preseason, Henry has been on fire, scoring twice against the Carolina Panthers.

    15. Jordy Nelson, WR7, GB

    16. Doug Baldwin, WR8, SEA

    17. Amari Cooper, WR9, OAK

    18. Dez Bryant, WR10, DAL

    19. Brandin Cooks, WR11, NE

    20. Rob Gronkowski, TE1, NE

    21. Leonard Fournette, RB9, JAC

    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    Fantasy owners will, of course, want to keep a close eye on Fournette's foot injury, which he says is "unrelated to the ankle issues he dealt with last season at LSU," per Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union (via ESPN.com). Per Rotowire (h/t CBS Sports), Fournette feels confident about being ready for Week 1. 

    22. Demaryius Thomas, WR12, DEN

    23. Christian McCaffrey, RB10, CAR

    24. T.Y. Hilton, WR13, IND

    25. DeAndre Hopkins, WR14, HOU

    26. Terrelle Pryor, WR15, WAS

    27. Isaiah Crowell, RB11, CLE

    28. Todd Gurley, RB12, LAR

    29. Davante Adams, WR16, GB

    30. Dalvin Cook, RB13, MIN

    31. Travis Kelce, TE2, KC

    32. Keenan Allen, WR17, LAC

    33. Ezekiel Elliott, RB14, DAL

    This is low for Elliott, who could easily be a top-five running back in the NFL in production...if he were playing a full season. But with his recent six-game suspension and no word yet on whether his appeal has been successful, fantasy owners should use caution. Elliott will be selected and stashed on benches in your draft, but in which round? 

    34. Jarvis Landry, WR18, MIA

    35. Joe Mixon, RB15, CIN

    36. Lamar Miller, RB16, HOU

    37. Julian Edelman, WR19, NE

    38. Allen Robinson, WR20, JAC

    39. Golden Tate, WR21, DET

    40. Tyreek Hill, WR22, KC

    41. Ty Montgomery, RB17, GB

    42. Greg Olsen, TE3, CAR

    43. Danny Woodhead, RB18, BAL

    44. Spencer Ware, RB19, KC

    45. Alshon Jeffery. WR23, PHI

    46. C.J. Anderson, RB20, DEN

    47. Jamison Crowder, WR24, WAS

    48. Carlos Hyde, RB21, SF

    49. Larry Fitzgerald, WR25, ARI

    50. Jimmy Graham, TE4, SEA

              

    Team Names 

    Don't sleep on your fantasy team name. After all, if you win it all, you might have to see it engraved on a trophy for years to come. Luckily, we've got you covered. Some of the Internet's most creative and punny names are below:

    Amari 2600

    Baby Got Dak

    Bend It Like Beckham Jr. 

    The Brady Bunch 

    Brady Gaga

    Corn on the Cobb

    Dak to the Future

    Dalvin and the Chipmunks

    Forgetting Brandon Marshall

    Game of Jones

    Golden Tate Warriors

    Green Eggs and Cam

    Guess Who's Dak

    Lady Luck

    Le'Veon a Prayer

    Lordy Lordy Here Comes Jordy

    Luck Be a Brady 

    Remember the Titans 

    Rodger That

    Super Mario-ta

              

    Draft Tools

    One of the most important things to do prior to your fantasy draft is practice your strategy with a mock draft. Yahoo's grades and analysis feature will help you figure out if the players you want to draft are a reach or a steal. 

    Of course, it's also essential to take a look at the injury report before heading into your draft. It can be a savvy move to stash a player who will only miss a week or two, but you don't want to get stuck drafting the player who's going to start the season on the PUP list. 

    Finally, make sure to check out the average draft position (ADP) for each player before you add him to your roster. There's nothing worse than selecting a player in Round 5 that you likely could have snagged in Round 7.

              

    Fantasy rankings via Yahoo Sports.

