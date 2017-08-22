Andrew Luck Still Has No Return Date from Shoulder Injury, Says Chuck Pagano

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano reiterated Tuesday that the team has no timetable for quarterback Andrew Luck's return from offseason shoulder surgery, according to Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star:

Luck underwent surgery in January to fix a recurring shoulder issue on his throwing arm.

As Holder added, Luck's chances to prepare for the regular season are quickly running out:

Luck's absence—and a rash of injuries in general—has left the Colts in a bit of a holding pattern this summer.

"Those guys on offense are trying to put pieces together," Pagano told Mike Wells of ESPN.com last week. "The quarterback is new and all that stuff. You're missing (Luck). Those other guys are doing a great job but it makes it difficult to be where you want to be at this point in camp. But we'll make no excuses. We'll continue to work and we'll prepare and put the time in. They're not going to push back the game."

With Luck still sidelined, it's fair to question whether the Colts had a reliable contingency plan in place at quarterback coming into training camp. Until Luck returns, Scott Tolzien—who has three career NFL starts, two touchdowns and seven interceptions—remains atop the depth chart.

It would seem the Colts planned on getting Luck back by the start of the season. That still may happen.

Pagano believes Luck won't miss a beat once he's cleared to play.

"I think he is going to want to jump right in," Pagano told Wells. "We are going to want him to jump right in, (but) I'll listen to the docs and trainers. Whatever they tell us is the right thing to do, that's what we'll do."

But if Luck isn't able to return for the start of the regular season and the Colts limp out of the gate, the team's decision not to add a more established backup quarterback leaves it wide-open for criticism.