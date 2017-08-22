Rory McIlroy Planning 'Prolonged' Break from Golf After FedEx Cup

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Rory McIlroy is planning a "prolonged" break from golf in the near future.

"I'm OK to play these next four out of five weeks, but then I do need a prolonged period off at some point in 2017 to be ready for 2018," the world No. 4 told ESPN.com's Michael Collins on Tuesday.



McIlroy, who finished 22nd (+1) at the PGA Championship, told reporters after the year's final major he wasn't sure whether or not he would be able to compete again this season.

"You might not see me until next year," he said, according to the New York Times' Jodie Valade. "You might see me in a couple of weeks' time. It really depends."

At the time, McIlroy admitted he was still being bothered by a rib injury that first surfaced at the start of the year and that he was experiencing numbness on the inside of his left arm.

"The more I play, it's just not allowing that time to heal 100 percent," he added, per Valade.

After skipping last weekend's Wyndham Championship, McIlroy sits at No. 44 overall in the FedEx Cup point standings—down three spots from the week prior.

In order to have a shot at repeating as FedEx Cup champion, McIlroy will need to work his way inside the top 30 by the time the Tour Championship rolls around Sept. 21.