Mike Martz Says His Quotes Ripping Sean McVay as Rams Coach Were 'Embellished'

Former NFL coach Mike Martz says that his criticism for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was "embellished" in Blitzed: Why NFL Teams Gamble on Starting Rookie Quarterbacks, which is set for release in September.

In his new book, author Thomas George quoted Martz questioning the hire of McVay:

"What is he, a couple of months older than Jared [Goff]? They hired a buddy for Jared. The NFL has nothing to do with being the friend or the buddy of the quarterback. You've got to coach them and work them hard with respect. But buddy? And this guy is a quarterback expert? An offensive expert? Wait a minute while I puke."

However, Martz said Tuesday on ESPN Radio LA 710 that the quotes weren't accurate, via ESPN.com:

"I would never say something like that. [The quote] was kind of embellished. It was a very short interview, and I think what I told [author Thomas George] was there's only a couple years' difference between them, and they probably brought him in because of his ability to communicate. With [Goff], you want somebody more his age, I guess. But all of that other garbage, I would never say something like that."

Questions about McVay's age are common considering he is just 31 years old. He spent the past seven years working with the Washington Redskins, including the last three as the team's offensive coordinator.

Last season, his offense finished third in the league in total yards from scrimmage, likely a big reason he earned a head coaching gig. The Rams organization will hope his past success leads to a better regular-season performance from second-year quarterback Jared Goff, who struggled last year after L.A. selected him first overall in the 2016 draft.

Martz spent six seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Rams, accumulating a 53-32 record. He was also the offensive coordinator of the 1999 squad that won a Super Bowl title behind the offense of the "Greatest Show on Turf."

Even though he started coaching at 22, Martz was 49 when he got his first head coaching job with the Rams.