Little League World Series 2017: Mexico Beats Latin America in Tuesday's Opener

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Tuesday was the end of the road for two teams at the 2017 Little League World Series, with the international and U.S. sides both featuring teams looking to get into their respective semifinals.

Latin America and Mexico went head-to-head on the international side in a rematch of their tournament opener which Latin America won, 4-1.

Mid-Atlantic and New England were also slated to renew their opening matchup, which was a 7-6 win for New England.

Here is a look at how things played out Tuesday.

Mexico 8, Latin America 0

Suffice it to say, Mexico got its revenge.

Isaac Miranda and Erick Vazquez combined for a two-hit shutout and the Mexican bats came to play, as they advanced with an 8-0 win over Latin America.

Miranda struck out six and gave up two hits over 4.1 innings, needing just 67 pitches. Vazquez came in for the final 1.2 innings and struck out four without giving up a hit.

Mexico's offense opened up the flood gates in the second inning, scoring five runs to give Miranda a sizeable cushion. Cesar Monjaraz and Carlos Garcia each drove in runs with a single, and then Samuel Juarez hit a two-run homer. Jorge Garcia also hit an RBI single to cap off the inning.

Andre Garza added a two-run homer as part of a three-run fifth.

Mexico will play the loser of Wednesday's game between Canada and Japan. After allowing four runs in its initial loss to Latin America, Mexico's pitching staff has thrown three straight shutouts.