The Miz Says Conor McGregor Should Join WWE After Floyd Mayweather Fight

While Conor McGregor's focus at the moment is solely on his superfight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26, The Miz told TMZ Sports he'd like to see the UFC lightweight champion make the jump to WWE in the future.

The Miz said McGregor would be a natural fit in WWE.

Mayweather made the jump to professional wrestling in 2008, when he beat The Big Show in a no-disqualification match at WrestleMania XXIV.

Like Mayweather, McGregor has the charisma to easily transition from combat sports to WWE, and WWE has more than embraced the possibility over the last year 16 months. When McGregor announced his brief retirement in April 2016, WWE.com ran a video in which host Cathy Kelley addressed the possibility of him joining the company.

In November 2016, Triple H spoke openly about why he thought McGregor would be a hit in WWE.

"He could come over, he's got it all, man," Triple H said, per the Telegraph's Gareth A. Davies. "He's got the personality, the skills, the talk. He's an entertainer, for sure. ... But yeah, he could do just as well as Floyd Mayweather when he fought the Big Show. That really worked. Conor could do it for sure."

McGregor's star power alone would be enough to draw the attention of casual fans to WWE, and McGregor has already afforded them fodder for a potential angle. During a conference call ahead of UFC 202 in August 2016, McGregor was dismissive of the company's roster, per Rolling Stone's Mike Bohn.

"I have thought about [WWE]. For the most part, I think these guys are p---ies, to be honest," he said. "They're messed-up p---ies if you ask me. Fair play to Brock [Lesnar]; he got in and fought, but at the end of the day, he was juiced up to the f--king eyeballs. How can I respect that?"

McGregor doubled down on those comments on Twitter:

It's doubtful McGregor's arrival in WWE would happen anytime soon.

UFC needs to sort out the lightweight championship picture after McGregor's fight with Mayweather. He hasn't stepped inside the Octagon since beating Eddie Alvarez for the title at UFC 205 in November 2016.

In addition, WrestleMania 34 in April 2018 is almost certainly the earliest WWE would consider using McGregor, since the company would want to save him for its biggest show of the year. If that's out of the question, then fans would likely have to wait until WrestleMania 35 for their next opportunity to potentially see McGregor inside a WWE ring.