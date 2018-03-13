Jimmy Graham Reportedly to Sign with Packers After 3 Seasons with Seahawks

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Jimmy Graham is heading to the third team of his career after reportedly agreeing to a three-year deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers intend to sign Graham when the NFL's free-agency period opens Wednesday.

Graham's production has been up and down since he joined the Seahawks in a 2015 trade from the New Orleans Saints.

The 31-year-old only had 605 yards and two touchdowns in his first season in Seattle before ending the year on injured reserve with a ruptured patellar tendon. He bounced back in 2016 with 923 receiving yards and six touchdowns despite being less than 100 percent, setting up high expectations for 2017.

While his 520 receiving yards were his fewest since his rookie season, he also had 10 touchdowns to rank second in the NFL behind DeAndre Hopkins.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the team was considering a trade before the deadline, but Pete Carroll shut down any speculation.

"We are not trading Jimmy Graham," the Seahawks coach said, per Michael Silver of NFL Network. "That's total bulls--t."

He stuck around for the remainder of the year, although it appears he has now decided on a new destination.

Graham has been one of the best players in the NFL at his position since entering the league, earning five Pro Bowl appearances and one first-team All-Pro selection in 2013, when he tallied a league-best 16 receiving touchdowns.

Even as he gets up there in age, he will hope to continue making an impact all over the field for his new team. Graham has a chance to reinvent himself with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

The Packers received virtually no production from their tight ends last season. Martellus Bennett, who only played seven games with the team, led the way with 24 receptions and 233 yards.

Even if Graham only ends up as a red-zone option for the Packers, he will be a significant upgrade as they look to get back to the postseason in 2018.