WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Aug. 22

Credit: WWE.com

A bustling edition of WWE SmackDown saw the blue brand's stage grow more crowded and more compelling.

Bobby Roode from NXT joined Team Blue. Shelton Benjamin arrived, met Chad Gable and formed a tag team. And Kevin Owens' issues with Commissioner Shane McMahon escalated to the point that KO may enter next week's show overcome with bloodlust.



The first episode after SummerSlam tried to accomplish a lot story-wise and cram a ton into its two hours. For the most part, it worked.

Shinsuke Nakamura, Owens, Carmella and the Lana-Tamina duo's narratives all advanced to some degree.

Which matches and segments most clicked? The following is a dive into the post-SummerSlam SmackDown, recapping and grading the latest show.