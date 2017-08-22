    Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: 'Intent and Expectation' on All Sides Is to Move Star

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving makes his way down the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    The relationship between Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers may be irrevocably broken as the Cavs approach their regular-season opener against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 17.

    Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon reported Tuesday on the Wine and Gold Talk podcast that the chances of reconciliation between Irving and the team are looking slim and that "the intent and expectation on all sides is to trade [Irving]."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Report: Wade Expected to Join Cavs This Season

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Chuck: Teams Should Go to White House

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Inside the Summer's Most Star-Studded Pickup Game

      Yaron Weitzman
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Voted Rooks' Favorite Player; Curry Gets No Votes

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report