Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: 'Intent and Expectation' on All Sides Is to Move Star

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The relationship between Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers may be irrevocably broken as the Cavs approach their regular-season opener against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 17.

Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon reported Tuesday on the Wine and Gold Talk podcast that the chances of reconciliation between Irving and the team are looking slim and that "the intent and expectation on all sides is to trade [Irving]."

