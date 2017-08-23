NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Brock Osweiler, Donald Penn and More

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

NFL teams have two games left on the preseason schedule before making decisions on the final 53-man roster. Slowly but surely, chatter continues to leak about potential starters. Holdouts will either report to practice or extend their disputes through the regular season.

In what seems like a yearly tradition in recent memory, the Cleveland Browns will conclude their quarterback competition with a final call on the starting signal-caller. The favorite to start Week 1 might surprise you.

After a 12-4 season and running back Marshawn Lynch's return, the Oakland Raiders have become the trendiest Super Bowl pick with bettors, per ESPN (h/t ABC News). Casual fans can identify quarterback Derek Carr, pass-rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper. Nonetheless, an unheralded piece to a solid roster could return after holding out through training camp.

What can New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. do to protect his livelihood after an injury scare during Monday's contest?

Cleveland Browns Leaning Toward Brock Osweiler as Starter?



Once considered a long shot to win the starting position, quarterback Brock Osweiler could start for a third team in three years. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the sixth-year pro has the inside track on the lead spot:

Second-rounder DeShone Kizer flashed at times during the preseason, but players who want to win immediately would likely prefer a veteran over a 21-year-old rookie guaranteed to go through growing pains.

Either way, the Browns will finish with another sub.-500 record. According to Cleveland Plain Dealer reporter Mary Kay Cabot, head coach Hue Jackson will likely name a starter on Wednesday:

If Osweiler starts Week 1, he might take the field with a short leash if Kizer upstages him against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. In the preseason finale, the coaching staff will have an extended look at the rookie as well as Cody Kessler with the backups.

Donald Penn Expected to End Holdout

When the Raiders veterans reported to training camp, left tackle Donald Penn sent a message with his absence, per Rapoport.

However, the veteran tackle's push for a new deal started before his camp holdout. After the team extended Carr and right guard Gabe Jackson, Penn's camp reached out to management, per NFL Network's Michael Silver. As a result, the 34-year-old took a more drastic measure.

General manager Reggie McKenzie told local reporters the team wouldn't negotiate with players who don't report to camp. The Raiders offseason program in Napa, California, ended, and they're back in Alameda for the year.

According to San Francisco Chronicle reporter Vic Tafur, Penn intends to join his teammates within the week. The 11th-year pro avoided camp and seems ready to hash out a new deal before the team's Week 3 preseason game in which the starters take majority snaps.

It's a strategic veteran ploy to extend a summer break and score on a new contract. While Penn held out, the Raiders started Marshall Newhouse and rookie David Sharpe on the left side. When and if the Pro Bowl tackle and management strike a deal, the Raiders will have a strong offensive line intact for at least two more seasons.

Odell Beckham Jr. Considers Injury Insurance

Giants fans held their collective breath when Browns defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun delivered a hit to Beckham's planted leg after securing a catch. Following the play, cameras captured the superstar wideout heading toward the locker room in significant pain.

Beckham returned to the sidelines and seemed OK after the shakeup, but he may opt to protect his wellbeing going forward, per Yahoo Sports writer Charles Robinson.

According to Robinson's source, Beckham, who's entering the final year of his rookie deal, considered an insurance policy before Monday night's scare. The reported $100 million injury protection would cost the 24-year-old $600,000, but it's a violent game that could claim or shorten a career on any play.

Beckham wants a massive extension as the highest-paid player in the league, per his interview with UNINTERRUPTED:

A new contract would include a steep investment in guaranteed money to keep Beckham in New York. However, with all the money utilized on revamping the defense during the 2016 offseason, will the Giants meet the star receiver's contract demands on an extension?