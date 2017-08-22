Charles Barkley Says Teams Should Go to White House on ESPN's Mike & Mike

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley said teams should go to the White House if invited regardless of their political views during an appearance on ESPN's Mike & Mike on Tuesday.

"I think you should go to the White House. It isn't about the person, it's about the office. That's just my opinion," Barkley said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.