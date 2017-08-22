    Charles Barkley Says Teams Should Go to White House on ESPN's Mike & Mike

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    Charles Barkley arrives at the NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36 on Monday, June 26, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
    Evan Agostini/Associated Press

    TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley said teams should go to the White House if invited regardless of their political views during an appearance on ESPN's Mike & Mike on Tuesday. 

    "I think you should go to the White House. It isn't about the person, it's about the office. That's just my opinion," Barkley said.

