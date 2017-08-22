    Trent Richardson Won't Sign Contract with CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 30: Trent Richardson #33 of the Oakland Raiders is tackled by Gabe Martin #50 of the Arizona Cardinals at O.co Coliseum on August 30, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Former NFL running back Trent Richardson confirmed to AL.com's Matt Zenitz he won't pursue a contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.           

    Justin Dunk of 3DownNation, which covers the CFL, reported Tuesday that Richardson was heading to Regina, Saskatchewan, to finalize a contract with the Roughriders.

    Zenitz reported Richardson balked at the terms of the deal. He would've been under contract with Saskatchewan for the 2017 season, and the Roughriders would've had a team option for 2018, limiting Richardson's flexibility if a door to the NFL opened again.

    Richardson ran for 2,032 yards and 17 touchdowns in 46 games over three years with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts. He last appeared for the Oakland Raiders in the 2015 preseason, running for 42 yards on 15 carries.

    The 27-year-old returned to Alabama last fall to work with the Crimson Tide's scout team ahead of his alma mater's matchup with the LSU Tigers, which Alabama won 10-0. Richardson told Bleacher Report's Christopher Walsh that returning to Tuscaloosa helped him regain a passion for football.

    "One thing that I've learned is to love the game again," he said. "I lost my love of the game, and I wasn't real mature about things. Just growing up, just realizing that football is a game that doesn't last long. When you have that chance to be on the platform, you have to make the best of it."    

