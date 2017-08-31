Under-the-Radar Fantasy Football Names You Need to Know

0 of 15

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The big day is finally almost here.

This weekend is the last of fantasy draft season—the weekend savvy drafters wait patiently for.

There won't be any last-minute preseason injuries gumming up the works here.

Waiting as long as possible also allows drafters the maximum amount of time to prepare. By now, you've pored over research materials. You've examined draft trends and scoured lists of both sleepers and potential busts.

You've even dusted off a place on the mantle for your 2017 championship trophy.

Still, no matter how much research fantasy owners do, it seems there are always players who slip though the cracks. Some aren't "sleepers" per se—they're just undervauled significantly. Others are just the kind of late-round dart throws for whom fantasy's favorite word was invented.

Make no mistake: It isn't the early-round picks such as David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals and Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers who win fantasy leagues.

They're supposed to perform well.

No, it's the middle-round picks who go on to top-10 finishes and the late-round guys who become fantasy starters who are the difference between a disappointing season and a fantasy championship.

So, as you prepare for this last big weekend of fantasy drafts, commit these names to memory.

If you want to win, you need to know them.

Average draft position data courtesy of Fantasy Pros.