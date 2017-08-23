Mayweather vs. McGregor Odds: Prop Bets, Big-Money Betting Tips and Predictions

John Locher/Associated Press

Oddsmakers and betting companies will have a field day this week, as anticipation builds for the boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The latter is the favourite to win―by quite a margin―but that doesn't mean there aren't any prop bets worth taking.

Here's a look at some of the most intriguing―and lucrative―props being offered. All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.com and accurate as of August 22.

Mayweather To Win Rounds 10 (20-1), 11 (22-1) and 12 (20-1)

Yes, Mayweather hasn't fought since his win over Andre Berto in September 2015, and he has since turned 40. But Money has always been exceptionally good at controlling fights in the latter rounds, and at no point in his career has conditioning been an issue for the veteran.

John Locher/Associated Press

The same can't be said for McGregor, who gassed in both of his fights with Nate Diaz―one loss and a win thanks to a late rally―and has only gone past the second round once since his decision win over Max Holloway in 2013.

There's little doubt the 29-year-old Irishman has been hard at work converting to boxing, and per SportsCenter, he said he's prepared for any kind of fight:

But most analysts agree his best chance at winning lies in an early stoppage―his entourage has to believe the same and be focused on a fast start. If The Notorious can't end the fight before the championship rounds, Money appears a safe bet to close things out late.

Mayweather Win by DQ (14-1) or McGregor to Throw a Kick (13-2)

Could McGregor resort to illegal tactics if he can't hit Mayweather early? Normally, it would be ludicrous to suggest such a thing happening, but this is no ordinary fight.

Inside the Octagon, McGregor's instincts have always been among his best weapons, and if things go wrong on Saturday, they may well kick in. The Irishman isn't used to being schooled by technically great opponents, and it's not like Mayweather has never faced guys with his power or speed, per Indy Sport:

This is far from a safe bet to make, but adventurous punters hoping to win big and observe some high drama in the process could try their luck.

McGregor to Win by KO, TKO or DQ (13-4)

Punters backing The Notorious are almost certain to bet on a stoppage, as a decision win for the Irishman―who has never fought as a professional boxer before―seems extremely unlikely.

The odds for a win by KO, TKO or DQ are still fairly solid, and there are pundits and good fighters out there who believe in McGregor's chances. Compatriot Michael Conlan is one of them, via bet365:

Mayweather has struggled with lefties in the past―Zab Judah had him in all kinds of trouble in 2006, when he was in his prime―and his shoulder-roll defence works best when he has the advantage in reach, which won't be the case on Saturday.

Combined with his age and lengthy absence, it is possible McGregor could hurt Mayweather. It isn't likely, but in order to win big, you sometimes have to bet big.

Prediction: Mayweather by unanimous decision, winning eight rounds or more.