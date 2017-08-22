2 N.C. State Football Players Dismissed After Sexual Assault Investigation

Lance King/Getty Images

The North Carolina State Wolfpack dismissed freshman wide receiver Antoine Thompson and freshman defensive end Kevince Brown after investigating an alleged sexual assault July 21, CBS North Carolina reported Tuesday.

Three other players received suspensions following the investigation.

The school said Thompson and Brown's dismissals weren't "regarding the allegations of sexual assault."

N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow said Thompson and Brown are no longer enrolled at the university and that the school "reserve[s] the right to impose additional sanctions if new violations are discovered."

According to Scout, Thompson was the No. 124 wide receiver in the 2017 recruiting class and Brown was the 76th-best weak-side defensive end.

N.C. State's campus police announced July 23 it had received three reports of alleged sexual assaults that occurred at Wolf Village Apartments, a student-housing complex.

The News & Observer's Thomasi McDonald reported no arrests have been made, and the N.C. State police department has handed over the findings from its investigation over to the Wake County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities are looking into one of the cases as a second-degree forcible rape and another as a second-degree rape.