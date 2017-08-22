    Demi Lovato to Sing National Anthem Before Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    Demi Lovato arrives at WE Day California at the Forum on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
    John Salangsang/Associated Press

    Showtime confirmed Tuesday that Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem prior to Saturday's fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, according to TMZ Sports

    Per TMZ, Lovato is a natural fit as a fan of combat sports who trains in mixed martial arts at Jay Glazer's gym in Los Angeles.

    The bout will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and pit arguably one of the greatest boxers in history against a fighter making his professional boxing debut.

    While the 40-year-old Mayweather hasn't fought in two years, he is a perfect 49-0 as a professional boxer and perhaps the greatest defensive fighter of all time.

    McGregor boasts a 21-3 record in MMA and is the reigning UFC lightweight champion, but the 29-year-old is stepping into uncharted waters.

    Despite the mismatch on paper, much of the money in Vegas has been placed on McGregor to pull off the major upset.

    According to OddsShark, Mayweather is a minus-465 (11-50) favorite, while McGregor is a plus-365 (73-20) underdog.

