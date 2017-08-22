Jesse Jackson Says NFL Owners 'Should Have the Courage' to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Rev. Jesse Jackson is among those who believes Colin Kaepernick deserves another opportunity in the NFL.

In an interview with BlackSportsOnline (h/t TMZ Sports), Jackson said an "owner should have the courage to do the right thing" and sign Kaepernick:

Kaepernick remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He met with the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the summer, and Seattle decided to go in a different direction. The Baltimore Ravens also opted against signing Kaepernick after tossing around the idea in July.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman is among those who think NFL owners are blackballing Kaepernick from the league as a result of his national anthem protest and outspoken social activism.

After acknowledging his team had received negative fan reaction to the possibility of signing Kaepernick, New York Giants co-owner John Mara denied owners are conspiring to keep the 29-year-old quarterback out of the NFL.

"I think there are certain issues obviously that go along with Colin Kaepernick and that may have scared some teams away," Mara said on the Michael Kay Show earlier this month (via NJ Advance Media's Dan Duggan). "But there is absolutely no blackball going on here. I just don't see that at all."

Members of the New York Police Department held a rally at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City on Saturday to voice support for Kaepernick.

Filmmaker Spike Lee announced he will also hold a rally in front of the NFL's headquarters Wednesday in a show of solidarity with the free-agent quarterback.