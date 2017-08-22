Dont'a Hightower Activated off PUP List After Unspecified Injury

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower is no longer on the physically unable to perform list and practiced with the team Tuesday.

Photos of Hightower in uniform circulated around social media:

The Patriots placed Hightower on the PUP list in July with an unspecified injury.

The Boston Herald's Jeff Howe reported Aug. 10 that Hightower was rehabbing with Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady's personal trainer, to "build strength in his knee." Howe noted Hightower has dealt with knee injuries throughout his career and suffered a slight meniscus tear last year.

Hightower finished 2016 with 65 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks and reached his first Pro Bowl.

The 27-year-old is a key piece of the Patriots defense, as evidenced by the four-year, $43.5 million extension he signed with the team in the offseason. ESPN.com's Mike Reiss wrote in March that Hightower has the potential to become a legendary figure in New England.

By returning to practice now, Hightower can get two preseason games under his belt before New England opens the 2017 regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7.