Adam Jones Becomes 1st Orioles CF Since 1924 with 4-for-4, 2-Homer Night

Baltimore Orioles veteran Adam Jones finished Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics 4-for-4 with two home runs, becoming the team's first center fielder since William "Baby Doll" Jacobson in 1924 to post that stat line, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Jones's two home runs were both solo shots, but he did score three runs on the night en route to the team's 7-3 victory. His four hits on the night also increased his batting average from .275 to .281 on the season.

The 32-year-old has been on a tear during August, batting .342/.378/.605 with five home runs and 12 RBI over 76 at-bats. His output assisted in a win that keeps the Orioles within striking distance of the Wild Card.

Despite Jones' recent surge, the Orioles own just a 10-10 record during August and a 2-4 record in their last six games. The club sits 3.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins for the second wild-card spot following Monday's results.

Although the five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove-winner began his career with the Seattle Mariners when he debuted in 2006, he joined the Orioles two short years later and has roamed center field for the club ever since.

Since joining the outfield in Baltimore, he hasn't played fewer than 119 games in a season and has hit at least .265 in every campaign. Jones has also collected at least 25 home runs in each of the last six seasons and needs just one more to reach the mark again in 2017.

Jones has one additional year remaining on his contract with the Orioles in 2018, but his future with the club remains uncertain beyond that. He will be 33 years old entering 2019, so he should have at least a couple years of effectiveness remaining when his current deal expires.

For now, Jones and his teammates will continue to focus on inching up the standings toward a Wild Card berth. The club returns to action for the second of a three-game set against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday evening.