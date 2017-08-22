Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss: Nia Jax Must Play Bigger Role in WWE Raw Feud

Credit: WWE.com

As Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss prepare to collide once more for the WWE Raw Women's Championship, Nia Jax is batting around her prey like a bored cat.

Increasing the spotlight on Jax will deepen the rivalry between Banks and Bliss. It will make better use of Jax. It will give the Raw women's division a narrower focus.

A night after Banks dethroned Bliss at SummerSlam, she welcomed a challenge from The Wicked Witch on Raw. Bliss, instead, elected to wait until next week to take on The Boss.

Jax, meanwhile, spent her time on Monday's Raw throttling Emma.

For the second time in the past month, the powerhouse overwhelmed Emma in seconds. With WWE apparently insistent on keeping Emma in the doghouse, this matchup has no chance of developing into a feud. With Bayley injured, Jax has one less foe to tangle with.

The obvious route is to play up her alliance with Bliss.

Jax has watched the former champ's back at times. She's been her bodyguard and attack dog with the understanding that a championship opportunity awaited her in the future.

WWE hasn't done nearly enough with this partnership. The two heels have natural chemistry. Bliss would thrive as Jax's mouthpiece as the bigger, stronger of the pair would flourish as the muscle.

Credit: WWE.com

Showcasing Jax more will give WWE's writing team more to play with. She can tease turning on Bliss. She can injure The Boss to soften her up for Bliss. There's drama aplenty to be had.

Her history with both Bliss and Banks makes it a no-brainer to make her a key part of that tale, giving her something steady to do until it's her turn to go for the gold.