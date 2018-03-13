Report: Sam Bradford, Cardinals Agree to 1-Year, $20M Contract with Option

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Sam Bradford will sign with the Arizona Cardinals when free agency officially opens, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

According to Schefter, the contract is a one-year, $20 million deal with $15 million guaranteed and a $20 million option for a second season.

Bradford, 30, was acquired by the Minnesota Vikings from the Philadelphia Eagles following Teddy Bridgewater's season-ending injury before the 2016 season in exchange for a 2017 first-round pick and a 2018 fourth-round pick. He had a solid season for the 8-8 Vikings, throwing for 3,877 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 71.6 percent of his passes.

The Vikings stumbled down the stretch in that campaign, finishing 3-8 after winning their first five games.

Nonetheless, Bradford brought stability to the quarterback position. His 2017 season was short-lived, however, after a knee injury cost him all but two games in the regular season. In that time, Case Keenum thrived running the show, leading the Vikings to a 12-3 record in his 15 appearances.

The Vikings didn't see any drop-off from Bradford to Keenum, which made it more likely that they'd move on from the 2010 No. 1 pick. And it became all but a certainty when the Vikings agreed to acquire free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday, as Schefter reported.

In Bradford, the Cardinals landed a steady veteran quarterback, though one who has had his share of injury issues. He'll manage the offense, complete a high percentage of his passes (71.8 percent of them in his two seasons in Minnesota) and limit turnovers (just five interceptions in his past 17 games).

Bradford isn't an elite option at the position—he's never thrown for more than 21 touchdowns in a season—but at the very least he's a steady short-term option.