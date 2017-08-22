Jason Jordan Loses to The Miz, Finn Balor: Is WWE Already Cooling on Raw Star?

Credit: WWE.com

The jetpack WWE strapped on Jason Jordan may already be low on fuel.

Just weeks after the soap-opera moment when Raw general manager Kurt Angle revealed Jordan to be his long-lost son, the former SmackDown tag champ is in the midst of a short losing streak. There's no reason to think WWE has given up on him, but his record is not indicative of a major push.

His first defeats as a singles star came one right after another.

Jordan fell to The Miz in six-man tag team action on the SummerSlam pre-show on Sunday. The next night, he lost to Finn Balor on Raw.

That's not the usual path WWE carves out for rising stars.

Braun Strowman went on a tear when he went solo, devouring one jobber after another. Big Cass started his singles run with a string of wins until a knee injury on Monday forced the referee to stop the match. And WWE treated Balor like a titan when he arrived on the main roster, scripting a Universal Championship win in only his third match after being drafted to Raw.

Jordan isn't getting that kind of treatment.

Not only did he lose to The Miz in his solo pay-per-view debut, he did so in the early part of the pre-show. As Total Wrestling magazine pointed out, there wasn't much of a crowd at that point:

If WWE has visions of Jordan winning a world title soon, it wouldn't have given up that spot on the card. Jordan wouldn't be nursing an 0-2 slump this early in his run.

This doesn't mean he isn't in line for solid air time and opportunities ahead. While WWE didn't paint him as the next big thing as it did with Balor and Strowman, the company did pair him with the iconic Hardy Boyz and pit him against some impressive names in the last few days.

He will head upward, but he doesn't have a pushed-to-the-moon trajectory ahead right now.