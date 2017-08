The Essential: This Week's Sneaker Release Calendar

0 of 7

B/R Kicks has you covered for everything you need to know about this week’s sneaker release.

This week Jordan Brand is rolling out the Air Jordan 8 “Cool Grey," Nike Basketball introduces an all-new mid-top KOBE A.D. (which represents the meaning of ‘Mamba Mentality’), as well as a retro of LeBron’s Nike Air Zoom Generation “First Game." Additionally, Puma has teamed up with global ambassador The Weeknd to officially collaborate on their first footwear collection.

