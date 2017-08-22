Odell Beckham Jr. to Undergo MRI on Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Browns

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will undergo an MRI on his ankle Tuesday after leaving Monday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium because of injury, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

Patricia Traina of Inside Football noted that the MRI is a precaution.

ESPN's Bill Hofheimer tweeted the following photo of OBJ in distress after he left Monday's contest, which the Giants lost 10-6:

Beckham exited the game in the second quarter after taking a hit from Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun, and he was diagnosed with a sprained ankle, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan.

Beckham told Raanan that the situation was "pretty scary," but he was confident he would be ready to play in New York's regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10.

The 2014 first-round pick out of LSU has been one of the NFL's most consistent and productive wideouts since entering the league.

He has been named to the Pro Bowl, topped 1,300 receiving yards and scored at least 10 times in each of his three NFL seasons.

In 2016, Beckham registered a career-high 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The 24-year-old is part of a deep and talented group of pass-catchers in New York that also includes receivers Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard, as well as rookie tight end Evan Engram.

The Giants' next preseason game is Saturday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.