WWE SummerSlam 2017: Feuds That Will Continue Through No Mercy

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam 2017 is in the bag, but there's no suggestion that Raw's bigger feuds are about to come to an end any time soon.

Inevitably, Brock Lesnar will not face Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman all at the same time again at the next Raw pay-per-view, No Mercy.

But Lesnar's Universal Championship feud will feature a rematch against one of those men, while the rest of Raw's championships should see feuds familiar to fans from SummerSlam.

Here's a look at the main bouts that will continue through No Mercy after a strong SummerSlam show.