WWE SummerSlam 2017: Feuds That Will Continue Through No Mercy

WWE SummerSlam 2017: Feuds That Will Continue Through No MercyAugust 22, 2017
WWE SummerSlam 2017 is in the bag, but there's no suggestion that Raw's bigger feuds are about to come to an end any time soon.
Inevitably, Brock Lesnar will not face Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman all at the same time again at the next Raw pay-per-view, No Mercy.
But Lesnar's Universal Championship feud will feature a rematch against one of those men, while the rest of Raw's championships should see feuds familiar to fans from SummerSlam.
Here's a look at the main bouts that will continue through No Mercy after a strong SummerSlam show.
Neville vs. Akira Tozawa
Akira Tozawa may well have called in his rematch clause for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, but his feud with Neville should continue for a good while yet.
With Titus O'Neil by his side, Tozawa has gradually improved and become one of the division's best talents.
There aren't too many in the division who could realistically hold together a championship rivalry with Neville right now, either.
That means that as No Mercy approaches, it makes little sense to draft someone else in at the expense of Tozawa.
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Sheamus and Cesaro
They may well have competed against The Hardy Boyz on Raw this past week, but that doesn't mean Sheamus and Cesaro are likely to step away from the tag-title scene just yet.
They've done such a good job as champions that it feels a waste to throw their rematch away on a regular Monday night.
They should be feuding through to at least No Mercy with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. In fact, they should be going beyond that.
As they so often refer to, Sheamus and Cesaro have raised the bar in Raw's tag team division of late.
There's no reason they should be out of the picture any time soon.
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman
The one match that has already been confirmed for No Mercy sees the two biggest stars from Sunday's Fatal 4-Way main event lock horns for the Universal Championship.
Braun Strowman has had the upper hand over Brock Lesnar every time the two have clashed in recent times, not least on Monday night when he decimated the reigning champion in the opening segment of Raw.
Will that trend continue at No Mercy? It remains to be seen.
But Lesnar vs. Strowman will get people talking in the run-up to No Mercy, that much is for certain.