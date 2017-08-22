Curtis Granderson Makes History with Grand Slam Monday

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Curtis Granderson smacked a 2-1 pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates starter Gerrit Cole over the fence in right center field in the seventh inning of Monday's contest, turning a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 lead.

It was just Granderson's third game as a member of the Dodgers, but it was his second with a home run. With Monday's grand slam, the veteran also became the first player in MLB history to hit a bases-loaded homer with two different teams over a four-game span, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN Stats & Info).

Granderson—who has hit in a different spot in each of his three games since returning—batted cleanup for the club Tuesday. That move paid off, as the team needed all five of the runs just to get the game to extra innings. Right fielder Yasiel Puig hit a go-ahead and the game-winning home run in the top of the 12th inning.

Although the 36-year-old outfielder is batting just .229 overall this season, he's still displayed a lot of pop. Following Monday's shot, he owns 21 homers over 350 at-bats in 2017. Granderson should also begin seeing better pitches following his move to baseball's best squad by record thus far.

In his three games since joining the Dodgers, Granderson has gone 3-for-13 with two home runs and five RBI. He will attempt to improve on his consistency at the plate while attempting to maintain his power display Tuesday in the second of a four-game set against the Pirates. Pittsburgh sends Jameson Taillon to the mound to square off against The Grandy Man and Los Angeles.